

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yakult Honsha Company, Limited (YKH.F, 2267.T), a Japanese maker of dairy products and other beverages, on Friday revised up its annual net profit guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Yakult Honsha now expects a net income of JPY 46.500 billion, higher than the earlier guidance of JPY 45.500 billion. This increased net profit guidance reflects the sale of policy-holding stocks.



Operating profit is now anticipated to be at JPY 48.500 billion as against the prior expectation of JPY 53.500 billion. Yakult Honsha now projects sales of JPY 489.500 billion, less than the prior guidance of JPY 495 billion.



This revised operating profit and sales outlook reflect a decline in sales volume of dairy products due to lesser than expected demand.



For the full year, the company still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 66 per share, higher than last year's JPY 64 per share.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2025, Yakult Honsha had posted a net income of JPY 45.533 billion, with an operating profit of JPY 55.391 billion, on sales of JPY 499.683 billion.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News