

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (YKH.F) announced earnings for first half that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY24.517 billion, or JPY83.41 per share. This compares with JPY27.472 billion, or JPY90.61 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.5% to JPY241.174 billion from JPY255.093 billion last year.



Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY24.517 Bln. vs. JPY27.472 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY83.41 vs. JPY90.61 last year. -Revenue: JPY241.174 Bln vs. JPY255.093 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY158.57 Full year revenue guidance: JPY489.50 Bln



