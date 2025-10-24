The "Europe Probiotics Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European probiotics market is expected to reach a value of $23.05 billion by 2030 from $14.72 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2024 to 2030.

The Europe probiotics market report consists of exclusive data on 20 vendors. The market is characterized by high concentration and intense competition among players. This environment is compelling vendors to refine their value propositions to strengthen their market presence. Probiotic product manufacturers also face competition from general dietary supplement and functional food producers. In addition, dairy-based functional foods, often considered alternatives to probiotics, create further competitive pressure for industry players.

The Europe probiotics market is set to grow due to supportive initiatives and guidelines for probiotics in Europe and the growing importance of digestive health care management. To stay ahead, probiotic providers are focusing on enhancing the efficiency and quality of their product offerings while reinforcing their market positions. Many of these vendors benefit from strong brand recognition and a wide geographical reach across Europe.

The market is highly diverse and competitive, shaped by complex regulations and the presence of both domestic and international players. Probiotics are widely used to manage various health conditions, including gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, cancer, allergies, liver issues, and more. Rising incidences of such diseases are driving greater health awareness across European countries.

Many of the region's major markets, with large populations, are witnessing increased consumer recognition of the benefits of probiotics in supporting gut health. In countries such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Spain, awareness of the nutritional value of probiotic-based products is growing steadily. To stay competitive, companies must focus on developing innovative products that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

EUROPE PROBIOTICS MARKET REGIONAL ANALYSIS

The EU-5 region accounts for the largest Europe probiotics market share of over 58%. According to the IPA Europe Journal (2022), the EU-5 countries have shown high levels of attention and awareness toward gut health and digestive disease care. A 2024 report from the Government of the Netherlands highlighted that Germany, France, the UK, Spain, and Italy are among the leading nations significantly investing in digestive health, thereby creating strong demand for probiotics.

Recently, the EU-5 countries have also supported the use of the term "probiotic" on food and supplement labels, improving consumer access to these products. This regulatory shift has expanded the availability of probiotic-based foods and supplements across the region, contributing to substantial market revenue growth.

In 2024, Germany accounted for more than 26% of the EU-5 probiotics market share. It remains the leading market in both the EU-5 and Europe overall, driven by broad consumer acceptance, greater accessibility of probiotic products, a rising prevalence of digestive diseases, and strong awareness of probiotics and their benefits for gut health. According to the International Probiotic Association, Germany also stands out for its high knowledge levels, with over 60% of the population being familiar with probiotics and more than 30% actively consuming them.

EUROPE PROBIOTICS MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS

Rising Application of Probiotics in Overall Health Management

Across Europe, scientific research on probiotics continues to expand. According to the Food Supplement Europe journal (2022), more than 4,300 publications have been devoted to probiotics. Furthermore, the European Society for Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition supports the use of certain probiotics for managing acute gastroenteritis in children.

In the UK, the National Health Service has introduced information on probiotics on its website to improve access to health management resources. Probiotics also have wide-ranging applications in the pharmaceutical industry, including the treatment of cancers, neurodegenerative disorders, and inflammatory diseases. In addition, they are effective against multidrug-resistant pathogens and play a crucial role in maintaining a balanced gut microbiota ecosystem.

Next-generation Probiotics an Emerging Health Perspective

Probiotics are healthy live microorganisms that support the intestinal ecosystem and promote human health. The latest advancements in this field have given rise to next-generation probiotics (NGPs), which are now being considered as biotherapeutic products, nutraceuticals, or food supplements. NGPs represent an innovative group of beneficial bacteria currently under research and development. They are transforming the healthcare landscape with promising approaches to treat a wide range of health conditions.

Unlike conventional probiotics, NGPs are designed not only for general use but also tailored for clinical and pharmaceutical applications. Key next-generation probiotics, including Faecalibacterium prausnitzii, Akkermansia muciniphila, and Christensenella minuta, have shown significant potential in managing digestive disorders, supporting immune health, and even contributing to cancer therapy. These bacterial species are naturally found in the human gut and are being recognized for their therapeutic benefits in modern medicine.

Supportive Initiatives and Guidelines for Probiotics In Europe

In Europe, the lack of clarity surrounding the use of the term "probiotics" has prompted several European Union (EU) member states to adopt and publish national guidelines to improve access to and usage of probiotic products. For example, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Italy have recently issued guidelines permitting the phrase "contains probiotics" on product labels, provided certain conditions are met and the claim is presented as factual information. According to a 2023 Euractiv report, the implementation of these guidelines has driven growth in online sales of probiotic-based dietary supplements and food products across many European countries, reaching an estimated market value of around USD 200 million in 2022.

Growing Importance of Digestive Health Care Management In Europe

In European countries, the growing focus on digestive health is driving significant demand for probiotics. According to the Food Supplement Europe report (2022), several countries in the region have seen rising awareness and interest in digestive wellness. In Ireland alone, more than 71% of people expressed a desire to be educated about digestive health, with most relying on social media and online resources for information. Additionally, over 40% of the adult population in Europe is aware of probiotics and their benefits in managing digestive health.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.05 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Europe

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Product Type: The functional food beverages segment holds the largest market share of over 83%.

Ingredients: The bacteria segment shows the highest growth of 7.91% during the forecast period.

Age Group: The adult segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Distribution Channels: The supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate and hold the largest Europe probiotics market share.

Region: The EU-5 region accounts for the largest market share of over 58%.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Key Vendors

Nestle

Probi

Danone

ADM

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd

Other Prominent Vendors

AB Biotics

Institut AllergoSan

BioGaia

CULTECH LIMITED ProVen UK

General Mills

International Flavours Fragrances Inc.

Novozymes

Morinaga Milk Industry Co., LTD

PepsiCo

PanTheryx

Sanofi

Sacco System

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Winclove Probiotics

Wren Laboratories

SEGMENTATION FORECASTS

Product Type

Functional Food Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Ingredients

Bacteria

Yeast

Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Distribution Channels

Supermarkets Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores Discounters

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Geography

EU-5

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Central, Eastern Southern (CES) Europe

Russia

Poland

Netherlands

Czech Republic

Hungary

Switzerland

Nordic Europe Region

Sweden

Denmark

