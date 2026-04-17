New shares in Danish Aerospace Company A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 20 April 2026. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue.
|Name:
|Danish Aerospace Company
|ISIN:
|DK0061140407
|Short name:
|DAC
|Number of shares before change:
|10,982,872 shares
|Change:
|8,237,154 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|19,220,026 shares
|Subscription price:
|DKK 3.00
|Face value:
|DKK 0.10
|Orderbook ID:
|3051848
For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital
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