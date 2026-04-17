New shares in Danish Aerospace Company A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 20 April 2026. The new shares are issued due to completion of a rights issue.

Name: Danish Aerospace Company ISIN: DK0061140407 Short name: DAC Number of shares before change: 10,982,872 shares Change: 8,237,154 shares Number of shares after change: 19,220,026 shares Subscription price: DKK 3.00 Face value: DKK 0.10 Orderbook ID: 3051848

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital