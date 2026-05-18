Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S: Danish Aerospace and Defence Company signs DKK 5.8 million contract to build Motion Capture system for its E4D exercise equipment

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, May 18th, 2026

Company Announcement no. 88 - 18.05.2026

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company signs DKK 5.8 million contract to build Motion Capture system for its E4D exercise equipment

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S

CVR no.: 12424248

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S (DADC), Odense, has today signed a contract change notice with the European Space Agency ESA, to develop and build a Motion Capture (MoCap) system for its E4D exercise equipment which will be launched and tested on the International Space Station. This system holds potential both for Human missions to the Moon and Mars, as well as for ground defense application including recovery training for injured combat personnel.

The MoCap CCN has a total value for DADC of approximately EUR 778,000. (DKK 5.8 million).

The contract does not change the company's expectations for 2026.

The 16-month contract entails the development of a flight prototype of the MoCap system, ground models and supporting software.

The new system is designed to replace fitness trainers and online guidance from Earth during astronaut fitness and strength training on long duration spaceflight.

The MoCap system uses four stereo cameras and two video-processing units to analyze the precise movements of the astronauts' limbs and provides real time feedback for guidance in correct execution of the various fitness exercises.

Once the proto-flight model is completed in 2027, ESA plans to launch it to ISS so it can be tested on-orbit during training sessions using DADCs E4D exercise device. (E4D was launched to ISS on April 11 th , 2026)

, 2026) While the ESA MoCap contract focuses on in-space applications, DADC envisions additional dual-use applications of this technology including specialized recovery training for injured military personnel.

The contract represents a new area for DADC as the company seeks to develop automated guidance for its exercise equipment. Automation is necessary for human missions going beyond low earth orbit, as communication time to Earth increases, and autonomous operations are required.

Over the next sixteen months, DADC will build and test the MoCap technology, and develop the associated software.

"We are extremely pleased that ESA has given Danish Aerospace and Defence Company the opportunity to develop the MoCap system for use with our E4D exercise equipment on the International Space Station. This is a great opportunity for DADC to expand its human spaceflight exercise technology portfolio. MoCap also holds potential for defense applications, which is in line with our strategy of pursuing development of dual-use applications where possible," says Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO, DAC.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S:

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen

Cell: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Mobil: 30 93 18 87

Bredgade 23B, 2. 1260 København K

About Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company (DADC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company employ engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We specialize in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations of respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com