Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S: Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S trading update Q1 2026

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, May 11th, 2026

Company Announcement no. 87 - 11-05-2026

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S trading update Q1 2026

Outlook for 2026 is maintained

The Board of Directors of Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S (DADC) have today approved the trading update for Q1 2026. The financial information is not audited.

Highlights

Total revenue (including other income) YTD is DKK 3,8 million, which is slightly better than expected.

EBITDA YTD is DKK -1,1 million, which is also slightly better than expected.

DADC has on April 17 th , 2026, completed a rights issue and raised gross proceeds of DKK 24,7 million, where 81.99% of the New Shares was subscribed through the exercise of Pre-emptive Rights and through New Shares not subscribed for by exercise of Pre-emptive Rights.

, 2026, completed a rights issue and raised gross proceeds of DKK 24,7 million, where 81.99% of the New Shares was subscribed through the exercise of Pre-emptive Rights and through New Shares not subscribed for by exercise of Pre-emptive Rights. The "proto-flight model" of DADCs new multifunctional exercise device - E4D was launch to ISS on April 11 t 2026, on the Cygnus NG-24 transport vehicle. The vehicle was docked to ISS two days later and E4D has been installed in the ESA Columbus Module.

2026, on the Cygnus NG-24 transport vehicle. The vehicle was docked to ISS two days later and E4D has been installed in the ESA Columbus Module. Currently E4D is undergoing on-orbit checkout and commissioning, where Cycling and Rope Pulling sessions have been performed successfully with the hardware in space.

The company has also completed its second full E4D flight model for a commercial customer and it is ready for shipment to the customer.

DADC has completed adding jumping capabilities to its E4D device under its contract with the European Space Agency ESA and delivered and demonstrated the updated prototype for use on human missions to the Moon and Mars.

DADC is continuing the close dialogue with multiple commercial US and European human spaceflight and defence customers concerning partnership opportunities and delivery of equipment.

Financial guidance for fiscal year 2026 of total Revenue (incl. other income) of DKK 22-25 million and EBITDA of approx. DKK 1-3 million is maintained.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S:

Niels Heering, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +45 40 17 75 31

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Tel: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Tel.: +45 30 93 18 87

Email: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B, 2nd Floor

1260 Copenhagen K

Information about the Company

The Company develops and manufactures exercise equipment, biomedical health monitoring equipment, and water filtration equipment for manned spaceflight, which can also be used by the military and in other extreme environments. For example, the Company has developed six generations of pulmonary physiological equipment for manned spaceflight, as well as several generations of ergometers and a new combined training device to help astronauts maintain their physical fitness.

The equipment is also particularly relevant for situations on the ground where training and health monitoring are required, and in certain cases essential for survival under extreme and particularly demanding conditions. The Company is able to deliver highly reliable equipment thanks to its current staff of over 22 highly skilled employees specialising in fields such as electronics, mechanics, and software programming, and has specialised in customer-specific design, development, and manufacturing of advanced equipment.

With more than 35 years of experience, exclusive rights to certain key technologies for use in the space industry, as well as non-exclusive rights for use in the defence sector, and four patents on the technology in one of the Company's new E4D products, as well as recognised reference customers and a solid track record from many years of collaboration with the international space agencies NASA and ESA, it is the Management's assessment that the Company holds a unique position in the growing market for advanced biomedical equipment, both in the aerospace industry and in other extreme environments. The Company intends to leverage this positioning to expand its customer portfolio to include commercial customers within the aerospace industry, as well as the defence sector and other industries operating in extreme environments.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding company announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com