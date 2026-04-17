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WKN: A0B6XA | ISIN: US7591EP1005 | Ticker-Symbol: RN7
Stuttgart
17.04.26 | 12:31
23,630 Euro
-0,21 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,64023,98012:59
23,64023,98012:55
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
REGIONS FINANCIAL
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP23,630-0,21 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.