BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 16 April 2026 were:

1,427.31p Capital only and including debt at par value

1,482.63p Capital only and including debt at fair value

1,439.71p Including current year income and debt at par value XD

1,495.03p Including current year income and debt at fair value XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

3. The Combination of the Company with BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("THRG") took effect on 16 April 2026, pursuant to which the Company acquired net assets of approximately £303.2m from THRG in consideration for the issue of 20,892,579 new Ordinary Shares which have been admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 17 April 2026. Following this issue of new Shares the Company's share capital consists of 60,705,371 Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares), with each Ordinary Share holding one voting right, and an additional 10,180,731 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The figure of 60,705,371 Ordinary Shares may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.