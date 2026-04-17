BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

The Combination of the Company with BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("THRG") took effect on 16 April 2026, pursuant to which the Company acquired net assets of approximately £303.2m from THRG in consideration for the issue of 20,892,579 new Ordinary Shares which have been admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 17 April 2026.

Following this issue of new Shares the Company's share capital consists of 60,705,371 Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares), with each Ordinary Share holding one voting right (ordinary shares held in treasury: 10,180,731).

Shareholders should use 60,705,371 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 773 2639

Date: 17 April 2026