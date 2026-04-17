Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Deutliche Überlegenheit der Erzgehalte: Die Zahlen lügen nicht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923003 | ISIN: GB0006436108 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 15:48 Uhr
141 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

The Combination of the Company with BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc ("THRG") took effect on 16 April 2026, pursuant to which the Company acquired net assets of approximately £303.2m from THRG in consideration for the issue of 20,892,579 new Ordinary Shares which have been admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 17 April 2026.

Following this issue of new Shares the Company's share capital consists of 60,705,371 Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares), with each Ordinary Share holding one voting right (ordinary shares held in treasury: 10,180,731).

Shareholders should use 60,705,371 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact:

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 773 2639

Date: 17 April 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.