Stagwell Expands Owned Media Leadership with Two Senior Hires

Drew Schutte will take on the role as Chief Revenue Officer, Owned Media and David Olesnevich as Chief Growth Officer, Owned Media

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Stagwell?(NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing through AI, today named two senior hires to its owned media portfolio - David Olesnevich as Chief Growth Officer, Owned Media, and Drew Schutte as Chief Revenue Officer, Owned Media. These hires represent Stagwell's continued investment in its owned media portfolio, which includes Ink, ReachTV, RealClearPolitics, and future initiatives, and further strengthen its leadership following the appointment of Ben Berentson as CEO, Owned Media .

Schutte is a veteran media and revenue executive with deep experience scaling global publishing and technology businesses. He previously served in senior leadership roles at Condé Nast, including Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Integration Officer, where he helped drive revenue growth across their iconic portfolio. Schutte has notably held the roles of CEO of Actionable, CRO of ADWEEK, and Publisher of both Wired and The New Yorker. Schutte brings decades of expertise across digital media, monetization strategy, and strategic partnerships.

"I'm excited to join Stagwell's growing owned media portfolio," said Schutte. "Our goal is to unlock the full potential of Stagwell's owned media portfolio by building integrated, cross-property sales strategies and strengthening revenue capabilities. I look forward to working closely with our agency partners to deliver innovative, results-driven solutions that help brands connect more meaningfully with their audiences."

Olesnevich is a seasoned growth and product leader with a proven track record of building digital media businesses. He most recently held a senior role at The Weather Company, driving innovation across consumer and advertising products, and previously led business development initiatives at Condé Nast. He offers deep expertise in audience growth, product strategy, and revenue generation across media platforms, skills he will capitalize on as Stagwell's Chief Growth Officer, Owned Media.

"I'm looking forward to leading the next era of growth for Stagwell's owned media portfolio," said Olesnevich. "I'm eager to help shape a more connected, innovative ecosystem that deepens audience engagement, unlocks new opportunities, and positions our portfolio for long-term, sustainable growth."

Both hires will report to Ben Berentson, CEO of Owned Media.

"Drew and David are leaders in their respective fields, and will bring the vision, discipline, and commercial focus needed to accelerate our portfolio," shared Berentson. "Their appointments reflect Stagwell's continued investment in building scaled, differentiated media assets that drive growth for our clients and our network."

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

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SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-expands-owned-media-leadership-with-two-senior-hir-1158382