Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary 42WEST Drives Global Film Publicity at Cinemacon 2026

Diverse Slate Highlighted By Critically-Acclaimed Global Franchises and Landmark Storytelling from Cineverse, GKIDS, Miramax, Prime Focus Studios, and Toho International Ltd.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, announced that its subsidiary 42West maintained a significant presence at CinemaCon 2026, leveraging the industry's premier global stage to elevate a slate of films from partners including Cineverse, GKIDS, Miramax, Prime Focus Studios, and Toho International Ltd.

The agency demonstrated an influential footprint throughout the event, representing a high-profile roster of top-tier filmmakers and talent across its client slate. Tom Hanks was featured in support of Toy Story 5, while director David Leitch brought his signature action sensibility to How to Rob a Bank. Aaron Sorkin generated notable industry attention with The Social Reckoning, reinforcing his continued impact on prestige storytelling. In the gaming and digital space, Seán McLoughlin was announced as a producer on the highly anticipated adaptation of Bloodborne, bridging global gaming audiences with cinematic storytelling. Collectively, these projects underscored 42West's role at the forefront of culture, spanning major studio franchises, auteur-driven filmmaking, and next-generation creator-led content.

"Every year, CinemaCon marks a pivotal moment for the industry-where the theatrical landscape for the year ahead begins to take shape," said Amanda Lundberg, CEO of 42West. "It's an opportunity to champion our partners' films and ensure they are positioned with clarity, confidence, and impact among the audiences that matter most."

At CinemaCon, 42West supported the following films:

GKIDS' GODZILLA MINUS ZERO

The release date of November 3 holds a special significance in Godzilla's storied legacy, marking the date of the original theatrical release of GODZILLA in 1954 by Toho Company Ltd. Now, 72 years after the birth of the iconic creature, and three years after the global success of Godzilla Minus One (released in the United States by Toho International Ltd. on December 1, 2023), GODZILLA MINUS ZERO is set to continue the monster's undeniable legacy, making its debut on Godzilla Day 2026.

Prime Focus Studios' RAMAYANA

From visionary producer and filmmaker Namit Malhotra comes RAMAYANA, a sweeping, two-part cinematic event inspired by one of the world's most enduring epics.

Since the beginning of time, the Trinity Gods rule the three worlds; Brahma - god who creates; Vishnu - god who protects; and Shiva - god who transforms. As the realms of heaven, earth edge toward chaos, the Trinity god Vishnu descends to earth in an avatar to restore balance. This time, Vishnu is reborn as Rama (Ranbir Kapoor), a human prince destined to restore balance. Opposing him, stands the most formidable, learned, undefeatable and immortal demon king Ravana (Yash), blessed by the Trinity themselves, driven by pride and a vengeance powerful enough to shatter the cosmos.

Unaware of his true purpose as the only opponent destined to stand up to Ravana in a fateful cosmic design; Rama is the idol of Dharma (duty above all) and the most loved crown prince of Ayodhya, the greatest human dynasty of the time. Rama tries to build a life of quiet honor with his beloved wife Sita (Sai Pallavi) and loyal brother Lakshman (Ravie Dubey) amongst others, until a twist of fate drives him into exile and toward an inevitable clash with Ravana in a reckoning so cataclysmic, it will decide the destiny of gods and mortals.

Cineverse's AIR BUD RETURNS

AIR BUD RETURNS is a dynamic reboot of the beloved sports franchise, following 12-year-old Jacob, a determined young athlete chasing his dream of becoming a basketball star. After the passing of his father, Jacob's world is turned upside down when he and his mom move into his dad's childhood home in Fernfield. There, he uncovers an original VHS of the Air Bud movie among his father's belongings and has a fateful encounter with a stray golden retriever he names Buddy. Together, they embark on a heartwarming journey of healing, rally a team of underdogs, and pursue a championship. Along the way, they discover the power of playing from the heart, trusting one another, and never missing a shot.

Miramax's SCARY MOVIE

Beloved fan favorite franchise Scary Movie returns June 12, 2026, with a fresh and hilarious twist. The Wayans Brothers are reuniting to write and produce this latest film, and Anna Faris and Regina Hall will reprise their iconic roles.

Miramax's THE BEEKEEPER 2

THE BEEKEEPER 2, produced and financed by Miramax and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios, stars Jason Stathan, Jeremy Irons and Yara Shahidi. It is scheduled for release January 15, 2027. The first film, released in January, 2024, earned $162.6 million at the box office with a 92% Verified Hot rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now a wanted man, former government assassin Adam Clay continues his vendetta against those who wronged him. THE BEEKEEPER 2is directed by Timo Tjahjanto and written by Kurt Wimmer.

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ABOUT 42WEST

42West, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, is one of the entertainment industry's leading full-service public-relations firms. With offices in New York and Los Angeles, 42West features four divisions: Talent, Strategic Communications, Entertainment Marketing, and Fandoms & Franchises, the award-winning firm's gaming, consumer products and publishing practice. The agency has developed and executed impactful marketing and publicity strategies for hundreds of film and television series, as well as a diverse roster of actors, filmmakers, recording artists, content creators, personalities, and authors. In addition, 42West provides strategic counsel to a wide variety of high-profile individuals and corporate clients-ranging from movie and pop stars to major studios and streamers, charitable organizations, and media conglomerates looking to raise, reposition, or rehabilitate their public profiles.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

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CONTACT:

James Carbonara

HAYDEN IR

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james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-subsidiary-42west-drives-global-film-publicity-at-cinemacon-2026-1157301