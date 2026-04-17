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WKN: 872699 | ISIN: JP3499800005 | Ticker-Symbol: 5B4
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 09:30
7,750 Euro
-1,90 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6508,00016:47
7,7007,95016:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC7,750-1,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.