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WKN: A1H4S6 | ISIN: LT0000128415 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
17.04.26 | 17:32
0,931 Euro
-0,91 % -0,009
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OSTEUROPA
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0,8461,01517:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 15:12 Uhr
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LITGRID: Decisions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Decisions adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The following decisions were adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383, registered office address at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) (the "Company") which was held on 17-04-2026:

1. Regarding the acquaintance with the independent auditor's report on the set of financial statements of LITGRID AB for 2025 and the submission of the management report of LITGRID AB for 2025

Management report of the Company (attached) familiarised, which contains, among other things, information on the implementation of the Company's operational strategy and information on remuneration for 2025.

2. Regarding the approval of the set of financial statements of LITGRID AB for 2025

2.1. To approve the set of financial statements of LITGRID AB for 2025 (attached).

3. Regarding the approval of profit distribution of LITGRID AB for 2025

3.1. To approve the profit distribution of LITGRID AB for 2025 (attached).

4. Regarding agreement to information of LITGRID AB on remuneration for 2025

4.1. To agree to information of LITGRID AB on remuneration for 2025 which forms part of the management report of LITGRID AB for 2025.

5. Regarding the approval of the new version of the Remuneration Policy for the Chief Executive Officer and Board Members of LITGRID AB

5.1. To approve the new version of the Remuneration Policy for the Chief Executive Officer and Board Members of LITGRID AB (attached).

5.2. To authorise and oblige the Chief Executive Officer of LITGRID AB to publicly announce the approved remuneration policy as established by the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.



Enclosed:

  1. LITGRID AB's 2025 financial statements are presented together with the management report and information on remuneration.
  2. LITGRID AB 2025 profit distribution.
  3. The independent auditor's report.
  4. New version Remuneration Policy for the LITGRID AB CEO and the Board members.
Contact person for a more detailed information:
Mantas Bieliauskas
Communications Project Manager
+370 652 53424, mantas.bieliauskas@litgrid.eu
-
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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