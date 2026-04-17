Decisions adopted in the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves pr. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

The following decisions were adopted at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid held on April 17, 2026:

1. Regarding the review of the independent auditor's report on the 2025 set of financial statements of AB Amber Grid and the submission of the 2025 management report of AB Amber Grid

A resolution of the general meeting of shareholders is not required. The Board submitted the Consolidated Management Report of AB "Amber Grid" to the general meeting of shareholders for review (attached).

2. Regarding the approval of the 2025 set of financial statements of AB Amber Grid

To approve the 2025 set of financial statements of AB Amber Grid.

3. On approval of AB Amber Grid 2025 profit distribution

To approve the 2025 profit distribution of AB "Amber Grid".

4. On approval of AB Amber Grid information on the 2025 remuneration

To approve AB "Amber Grid" information on the 2025 remuneration, which is part of the 2025 management report of AB Amber Grid.

5. On approval of the revised remuneration policy for the CEO and members of the Board of Directors of AB Amber Grid

5.1. To approve the revised remuneration policy for the CEO and members of the Board of Directors of AB Amber Grid.

5.2. To authorize and oblige the CEO of AB Amber Grid to publicly announce the approved remuneration policy as provided for by the Law on Joint Stock Companies of the Republic of Lithuania.

Attachments:

1. AB Amber Grid 2025 financial statement, management report and remuneration report.

2. Independent auditor's report.

3. AB Amber Grid 2025 profit distribution project.

4. Newly revised remuneration policy for the CEO and members of the Board of Directors of AB Amber Grid.

More information:

Dovile Binkeviciene

AB Amber Grid, Communication Project Manager

+370 646 08174, d.binkeviciene@ambergrid.lt