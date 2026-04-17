Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments ("FUTR" or the "Company"), today announced it will host an investor conference call on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss two significant recent developments: the Company's Joint Venture with EQIBank and the record-setting performance of its FUTR Payments auto dealer network - and the strategic significance of both milestones to the growth of the FUTR Agent App platform's user base.

The call will be hosted by Alex McDougall, Chief Executive Officer, and will be joined by G. Scott Paterson, Chairman of The FUTR Corporation, Jason Blick, Chief Executive Officer of EQIBank, and Mindy Bruns, Chief Business Officer of FUTR Payments. Together, they will provide investors with a comprehensive view of FUTR's strategic direction, the milestones driving near-term growth, and the road ahead.

EQI Joint Venture: Foundational Infrastructure for FUTR's Broader Platform Vision

The recently announced proposed Joint Venture with EQIBank - in which FUTR holds a 75% controlling interest - represents a foundational step in FUTR's evolution into an AI-agent-native digital banking platform. EQIBank, a global banking platform, will serve as the banking backbone for FUTR's expanding product suite, which is expected to include chequing and savings accounts, yield optimization, global currency access, and crypto-collateralized lending. These solutions will all be orchestrated through FUTR's Agent App, subject to regulatory approvals and completion of the definitive documents on the Joint Venture.

The proposed EQI Joint Venture is the infrastructure layer that can transform FUTR's existing consumer relationships, built across auto dealers, rent reporting, and other verticals, into a full Agent-native digital banking platform. FUTR's thesis has always been that consumer data, properly consented and comprehensively assembled, represents a distinct asset class. EQI provides the regulated banking rails to convert that data relationship into a complete Agent-driven digital banking offering. On the call, Mr. Blick and Mr. McDougall will speak to the strategic fit between the two organizations, the path to commercial launch targeted for the second half of 2026, and why this partnership is central to FUTR's long-term value creation story.

Record Auto Dealer Quarter: Focused Execution on the Beachhead

FUTR Payments posted its strongest quarter of new dealer signings in Company history in Q1 2026, 22 new auto dealer agreements, layering onto a base of approximately 160 active dealers that has historically generated approximately CAD $5-6 million in annualized recurring revenue. Dealer activations typically begin generating consumer transactions eight to ten weeks after signing, meaning the revenue contribution from Q1 signings is expected to come on stream through Q2 and Q3 of this year.

The FUTR Payments auto dealer footprint is more than a payments business. Each consumer relationship initiated through a dealership represents the first deposit into a comprehensive financial data profile, vehicle financing captures income, credit behaviour, asset value, insurance, and lifestyle signal in a single interaction. That profile is the foundation upon which a fulsome financial relationship driven by the FUTR Agent App can be launched. It makes the Company's cross-sell potential meaningfully stronger than a standing-start consumer acquisition approach. Ms. Bruns, who has led the expansion of the dealer network and the full commercialization of FUTR Payments 2.0, will speak to the execution strategy behind the record quarter, the economics of the dealer flywheel, and the channel pipeline ahead through the balance of 2026.

Conference Call Details

Date Tuesday, April 21, 2026 Time 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial-in / Webcast https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_q5glDbDAQYqRS_00BhHyZQ

Investors are invited to submit questions in advance by emailing ir@thefutrcorp.com.

About The FUTR Corporation

The FUTR Corporation (TSXV: FTRC) (OTCQB: FTRCF) (FSE: QA20), creator of the FUTR Agent App which enables users to store, manage, access, and monetize their personal information and make intelligent payments, operates FUTR Payments, a live US auto dealer payments business operating across approximately 160 active dealerships, and is building a full AI-agent-native digital banking product suite in partnership with EQIBank through a recently announced Joint Venture. For more information, visit www.thefutrcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the future success of the Company's business, anticipated consumer conversion rates, expected enhancements to dealer onboarding timelines, anticipated future capabilities of the FUTR Agent platform, and projected consumer churn reduction. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. The forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: The FUTR Corporation

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293087

Source: The FUTR Corporation