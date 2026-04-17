Availability of informational documents

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2026, at 2.30 p.m., at the Pavillon Dauphine, Place du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny, 75116 Paris.

Notice of the Combined General Meeting, containing the agenda and draft resolutions, was published on 17 March 2026 in the "BALO", issue no. 31.

Documents and information required by Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations:

Up to the fifth day, inclusive, prior to the Combined General Meeting, all holders of registered shares may request that the company send them these documents and information. Holders of bearer shares who wish to exercise this right must produce a certificate proving that the shares are registered on the bearer share accounts maintained by an authorised intermediary.

All shareholders may inspect these documents at the company's registered office or administrative headquarters during a period of 15 days prior to the Combined General Meeting.

The documents may also be consulted on Sopra Steria Group's website: https://www.soprasteria.com/26gm

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenue of €5.6 billion.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

*** Copyright 2025 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Caroline Simon (Image 7)

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65