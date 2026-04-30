Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria (Paris:SOP), a major player in the European tech sector, has announced that it has completed its acquisitions of Starion and Nexova creating a leading European player in the space and cybersecurity sectors.

The acquisitions of Starion and Nexova are part of Sopra Steria's strategy to bolster the Group's positioning as a leading European operator in secure, sovereign digital services. They strengthen the Group's space and cybersecurity activities by expanding its range of expertise in engineering for space systems, cybersecurity for critical infrastructures, quantum security, and managed services.

These acquisitions enable Sopra Steria to reach a critical mass of over €200 million in revenue and nearly 2,000 employees in the space sector.

Escalating global geopolitical tensions and rising stakes in European digital sovereignty offer a double-digit growth outlook for this sector in the coming years.

Starion and Nexova will be consolidated as of May 1, 2026.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major Tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2025, the Group generated revenues of €5.6 billion.

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Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430675256/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Caroline Simon (Image 7)

caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 65