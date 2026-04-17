DJ VALBIOTIS SA: General Meeting of April 17, 2026: All Resolutions Approved

VALBIOTIS SA VALBIOTIS SA: General Meeting of April 17, 2026: All Resolutions Approved 17-Apr-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release General Meeting of April 17, 2026: All Resolutions Approved Two Appointments to the Supervisory Board to Strengthen Expertise Supporting Commercial Expansion in France and Internationally La Rochelle, France, April 17, 2026 (5:40 p.m. CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, eligible for PEA/SME schemes), a French laboratory specializing in the design and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements to support health at every stage of life, held its Combined General Meeting today in La Rochelle, chaired by Sébastien Peltier, Chairman of the Management Board. All resolutions were approved by a large majority of shareholders, notably Resolutions 7, 8 and 9 relating to the renewal and appointment of members of the Supervisory Board. The term of office of Agnès Tixier, Executive Director at Crédit Mutuel Equity and serving as an independent member, has been renewed. She will continue to serve alongside Laurent Lévy, Chairman of Valbiotis' Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Management Board of Nanobiotix, as well as two newly appointed members: Patricia Tranvouëz brings more than 30 years of experience in marketing, executive leadership, and business transformation, gained within major international groups (Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, L'Oréal) and as CEO of several leading companies (Sephora-LVMH, Kenzo Parfums-LVMH, Etam, Inula Natural Health). A graduate of HEC Paris, she contributes recognized expertise in brand strategy, international development, and governance, strengthening the Board's ability to support the Company's growth in the health and wellness markets. Laurent Keiser has over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical environments, distribution, and business development, including nearly 18 years within the pharmacy ecosystem. He held commercial roles in international groups (Henkel, Guilbert-Office Depot, DHL Express) before joining OCP France (McKesson), and later co-founded Healthy Group / Aprium Pharmacie, France's leading network of independent pharmacies. Former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Paris Pharma SAS, he brings in-depth knowledge of pharmacy distribution channels, proven operational expertise, and strong governance experience. All documents relating to the Combined General Meeting of April 17, 2026, as required under Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, are available on the Company's website in the following section: Shareholder benefit A 20% discount on ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS products is available through customer service ( service-client@valbiotis.com) upon proof of ownership of at least 85 shares. Full terms and conditions: click here For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com About Valbiotis Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the design and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements aimed at supporting health at every stage of life. Through an innovative approach combining scientific excellence, plant-based expertise, and the richness of natural ingredients, Valbiotis offers a new generation of dietary supplements to support cardio-metabolic balance and overall well-being, addressing everyday health concerns such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity, and vitality. Founded in 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has established numerous partnerships with leading academic institutions. A member of the "BPI Excellence" network and certified as an "Innovative Company" by BPI, Valbiotis has received significant financial support from the European Union for its research programs through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme. Contacts Communication corporate / Valbiotis Caroline LAMBERTI + 33 6 77 82 56 88 caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com Communication financière / Seitosei.Actifin Marianne PY +33 6 85 52 76 93 marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com Relations presse / LJ Com by JIN Valentine MARTIN +33 6 32 29 43 82 v.martin@ljcom.net Nom: Valbiotis Code ISIN: FR0013254851 Code mnémonique: ALVAL EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: 26 0417 CP Valbiotis résultats AG Vdef EN =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: VALBIOTIS SA 12F, Rue Paul Vatine 17180 Périgny France Phone: 0546286258 E-mail: contact@valbiotis.com Internet: www.valbiotis.com ISIN: FR0013254851 Euronext ALVAL Ticker: AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM EQS News ID: 2310582 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2310582 17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

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April 17, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)