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WKN: A2DS5F | ISIN: FR0013254851 | Ticker-Symbol: 8JD
Frankfurt
17.04.26 | 09:13
1,042 Euro
+1,96 % +0,020
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALBIOTIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0121,03818:35
Dow Jones News
17.04.2026 18:15 Uhr
208 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VALBIOTIS SA: General Meeting of April 17, 2026: All Resolutions Approved

DJ VALBIOTIS SA: General Meeting of April 17, 2026: All Resolutions Approved 

VALBIOTIS SA 
VALBIOTIS SA: General Meeting of April 17, 2026: All Resolutions Approved 
17-Apr-2026 / 17:40 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Press Release 

General Meeting of April 17, 2026: All Resolutions Approved 
 
Two Appointments to the Supervisory Board to Strengthen Expertise Supporting Commercial Expansion in France and 
Internationally 

La Rochelle, France, April 17, 2026 (5:40 p.m. CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, eligible for PEA/SME schemes), 
a French laboratory specializing in the design and distribution of scientifically tested dietary supplements to support 
health at every stage of life, held its Combined General Meeting today in La Rochelle, chaired by Sébastien Peltier, 
Chairman of the Management Board. 
 
All resolutions were approved by a large majority of shareholders, notably Resolutions 7, 8 and 9 relating to the 
renewal and appointment of members of the Supervisory Board. 
 
The term of office of Agnès Tixier, Executive Director at Crédit Mutuel Equity and serving as an independent member, 
has been renewed. She will continue to serve alongside Laurent Lévy, Chairman of Valbiotis' Supervisory Board and 
Chairman of the Management Board of Nanobiotix, as well as two newly appointed members: 
 
Patricia Tranvouëz brings more than 30 years of experience in marketing, executive leadership, and business 
transformation, gained within major international groups (Colgate-Palmolive, Unilever, L'Oréal) and as CEO of several 
leading companies (Sephora-LVMH, Kenzo Parfums-LVMH, Etam, Inula Natural Health). A graduate of HEC Paris, she 
contributes recognized expertise in brand strategy, international development, and governance, strengthening the 
Board's ability to support the Company's growth in the health and wellness markets. 
 
Laurent Keiser has over 30 years of experience in pharmaceutical environments, distribution, and business development, 
including nearly 18 years within the pharmacy ecosystem. He held commercial roles in international groups (Henkel, 
Guilbert-Office Depot, DHL Express) before joining OCP France (McKesson), and later co-founded Healthy Group / Aprium 
Pharmacie, France's leading network of independent pharmacies. Former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Paris Pharma 
SAS, he brings in-depth knowledge of pharmacy distribution channels, proven operational expertise, and strong 
governance experience. 

All documents relating to the Combined General Meeting of April 17, 2026, as required under Article R. 22-10-23 of the 
French Commercial Code, are available on the Company's website in the following section: 

Shareholder benefit 
A 20% discount on ValbiotisPRO and ValbiotisPLUS products is available through customer service ( 
service-client@valbiotis.com) upon proof of ownership of at least 85 shares. 
Full terms and conditions: click here 

For more information about Valbiotis, please visit: www.valbiotis.com 

About Valbiotis 
 
Valbiotis is a French laboratory specializing in the design and distribution of scientifically tested dietary 
supplements aimed at supporting health at every stage of life. Through an innovative approach combining scientific 
excellence, plant-based expertise, and the richness of natural ingredients, Valbiotis offers a new generation of 
dietary supplements to support cardio-metabolic balance and overall well-being, addressing everyday health concerns 
such as sleep, fatigue, mood management, immunity, and vitality. 
 
Founded in 2014 in La Rochelle, the Company has established numerous partnerships with leading academic institutions. 
 
A member of the "BPI Excellence" network and certified as an "Innovative Company" by BPI, Valbiotis has received 
significant financial support from the European Union for its research programs through the European Regional 
Development Fund (ERDF). Valbiotis is eligible for the PEA-PME investment scheme. 

Contacts 
 
Communication corporate / Valbiotis 
 
Caroline LAMBERTI 
 
+ 33 6 77 82 56 88 
 
caroline.lamberti@valbiotis.com 

Communication financière / Seitosei.Actifin  
 
Marianne PY 
 
+33 6 85 52 76 93 
 
marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com 

Relations presse / LJ Com by JIN 
 
Valentine MARTIN 
 
+33 6 32 29 43 82 
 
v.martin@ljcom.net 

Nom: Valbiotis 
 
Code ISIN: FR0013254851 
 
Code mnémonique: ALVAL 
 
EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: 26 0417 CP Valbiotis résultats AG Vdef EN 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   VALBIOTIS SA 
       12F, Rue Paul Vatine 
       17180 Périgny 
       France 
Phone:    0546286258 
E-mail:    contact@valbiotis.com 
Internet:   www.valbiotis.com 
ISIN:     FR0013254851 
Euronext   ALVAL 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Additional regulated information to be pubicly disclosed under the legislation of a Member State / Terms 
       of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM 
EQS News ID: 2310582 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2310582 17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2310582&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 17, 2026 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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