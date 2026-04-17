Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Continues US Expansion with Q2 Launch of Cur18 - a Clinically Studied, Patented Curcumin Next-Gen Therapy Supplement Delivering 39× Higher Bioavailability and Designed to Support Joint Health

Clinically studied curcumin formulation demonstrating significantly enhanced absorption versus standard 95% curcuminoid extracts.

Derived predominantly from turmeric (~98.5%), maintaining a composition closer to the natural profile of the plant.

Utilizes a turmeric-derived ingredient described as self-affirmed GRAS and evaluated in published research showing up to 39× higher free curcumin bioavailability under study conditions.

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the planned Q2 2026 U.S. market launch of Cur18, a next-generation curcumin supplement, marking a further step in the Company's expansion into the U.S. nutraceutical market.

Cur18 enters the U.S. curcumin category as a science-driven alternative to conventional curcumin formulations, addressing one of the most fundamental limitations of the category: poor bioavailability. Based on published pharmacokinetic research, the formulation technology behind Cur18 has demonstrated significantly enhanced absorption, including up to 39× higher free curcumin bioavailability versus standard 95% curcuminoid extracts under study conditions.

The Bioavailability Problem with Conventional Curcumin

Curcumin is widely used for its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, yet conventional curcumin formulations are known to have poor absorption. Because curcumin is hydrophobic, it does not dissolve efficiently in water-based environments and is often absorbed only to a limited extent in the digestive system. Curcumin's poor aqueous solubility and low oral bioavailability are well established in the literature.

Cur18 is designed to address this challenge through an advanced formulation approach that enhances the dispersion and absorption of curcuminoids, supporting improved bioavailability and more efficient delivery. The underlying ingredient profile is described as retaining essential oils and polar resins alongside curcuminoids, unlike standard 95% curcuminoid extracts that lose much of this native turmeric matrix during processing.

39× Higher free curcumin bioavailability than standard 95% curcuminoid extracts 49.5× Higher total curcumin exposure (AUC) versus the C-95 reference in published pharmacokinetic research ~50% North America share of global curcumin market revenue

Sources: Published pharmacokinetic study in Medicine (2021); Grand View Research; Mordor Intelligence

The Science Behind Cur18

Cur18 is based on a turmeric-derived, whole-spectrum extract designed to preserve key naturally occurring compounds found in turmeric, including curcuminoids, essential oils, and polar resins. The formulation is derived predominantly from turmeric (approximately 98.5%) and standardized to approximately 50% curcuminoids, maintaining a composition closer to the natural profile of the plant than conventional 95% curcuminoid extracts.

Unlike highly purified curcumin extracts that isolate specific compounds, this approach retains a broader matrix intended to support improved absorption and bioavailability through enhanced dispersion mechanisms.

Clinical & Scientific Evidence

Superior Bioavailability & Absorption:

A randomized, double-blind crossover pharmacokinetic study in 18 healthy adult male subjects reported up to 39× higher free curcumin bioavailability compared with standard 95% curcuminoids.

The same study reported 49.5× higher total curcumin AUC, along with a dual-phase absorption profile over 24 hours.

Joint Health Support

A randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled osteoarthritis study in 101 subjects reported clinically meaningful improvements in knee pain and functional outcomes.

Regulatory & Safety Status

The ingredient has been described as self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) by an independent expert panel.

Additional data include LD50 > 5,000 mg/kg and a 90-day repeat-dose safety study supporting safety.

The formulation is ~98.5% turmeric-derived and developed without piperine or synthetic bio-enhancers.

Cur18 - Product Profile

Brand Name Cur18 Active Ingredient Turmeric-derived, clinically studied extract (500-1,000 mg per serving) Source ~98.5% turmeric oleoresin (Curcuma longa) with advanced dispersion technology Curcuminoid Content ~50% standardized curcuminoids Bioavailability Up to 39× higher vs standard extracts (published PK research) Patent & GRAS Patented formulation; self-affirmed GRAS ingredient Functional Positioning Joint health, antioxidant activity, gut health, mood, active lifestyle Target Consumer Adults 35+ • Joint health • Active aging • Post-workout recovery • Chronic inflammation support Clinical Evidence PK study (Medicine, 2021) + OA study (Nutrients, 2022) Form Capsules / Tablets

U.S. Market Opportunity - Multi-Billion Dollar Category

The U.S. turmeric supplement market is a well-established, consumer-driven category with broad demographic appeal. Curcumin's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties support demand across a wide audience, including adults managing joint discomfort, athletes seeking recovery support, and consumers focused on preventive wellness.

The global turmeric market is valued at approximately $4.9 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $8.4 billion by 2035, reflecting sustained growth in nutraceutical demand (Source: Future Market Insights, 2025 )

North America represents a key region, driven by strong adoption of preventive healthcare and dietary supplements. A major consumer trend is the shift toward high-bioavailability, evidence-based formulations.

While conventional curcumin products remain widely available, the premium, high-performance segment remains underpenetrated, creating a clear opportunity for differentiated formulations.

Why Cur18 Stands Apart

Enhanced Bioavailability: Cur18 is powered by a clinically studied, patented formulation demonstrating up to a 39× bioavailability advantage over standard 95% curcuminoids in published research.

Safety Profile: The formulation is based on an ingredient described as self-affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe), supporting established safety standards for food and supplement use.

Clean-Label "Pure Turmeric" Profile: Unlike formulations that rely on synthetic bio-enhancers or black pepper extract (piperine), Cur18 is derived predominantly from turmeric (~98.5%), supporting a clean-label composition.

Pharmacokinetic Profile: Confirmed in a human PK study, Cur18 demonstrates a dual-peak 24-hour absorption profile, supporting sustained levels of curcuminoids over time.

Preserved Native Matrix: The formulation utilises a "whole-plant" approach, preserving a broad turmeric-derived matrix-including curcuminoids, essential oils, and polar resins.

Published Clinical Support: Supported by peer-reviewed clinical research, including a randomized controlled trial (RCT) demonstrating improvements in joint health and functional outcomes.

Multi-Functional Positioning: Applicable across multiple wellness areas, including joint health, inflammation support, gut health, mood, and exercise recovery.

U.S. Market Entry Strategy

Cur18 is planned to be made available through multiple channels targeting the U.S. nutraceutical market, including e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, direct-to-consumer channels, health and specialty retail locations, and healthcare practitioner networks.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "Cur18 represents a new standard in curcumin supplementation. For decades, consumers have been told that turmeric is powerful - but conventional formulations have been limited by poor absorption. With Cur18, we are introducing a clinically studied, patented formulation designed to enhance bioavailability and deliver meaningful results. This launch reflects our broader strategy to expand in the U.S. market with differentiated, science-based nutraceutical products."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-continues-us-expansion-with-q2-launch-of-cur18-a-clinic-1158705