

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chinese automaker Seres has just received a patent for a unique 'in-vehicle toilet.' This foldaway system is designed to slide out from beneath a passenger seat, showcasing just how creative some features in the electric vehicle market are getting.



Filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration back on April 10, the patent describes a compact toilet that you can deploy with a button or even a voice command.



It comes with a ventilation system that has a fan and exhaust pipe to keep smells in check, plus a waste tank that you'll have to empty manually. There's also a heating mechanism that helps to evaporate liquids and dry solid waste.



The filing mentions that this feature is meant to 'meet users' toilet needs on long trips, while camping, or when staying in the car,' and it stays out of sight under the seat when not in use to maximize cabin space.



While in-car toilets aren't exactly common, they've popped up before. Back in the 1950s, a customized Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith reportedly had a similar feature, though we don't see many modern vehicles adopting such designs.



Seres, based in Chongqing, hasn't shared any plans to actually bring this concept to market just yet. Known for their electric SUVs, the company mainly sells in China but is also making some headway in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.



This patent comes at a time when China's EV market is heating up, with brands adding all sorts of features like massage seats, karaoke systems, and in-car fridges to stand out.



Despite tight price competition squeezing profit margins for many, Seres is doing better than a lot of others, along with bigger competitors like BYD.



Analysts have pointed out that many smaller EV companies may find it tough to stay afloat as the market becomes more crowded, pushing them to think outside the box sometimes in surprising ways like adding onboard toilets.



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