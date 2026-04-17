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WKN: 899676 | ISIN: CA3039011026 | Ticker-Symbol: FFX
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 20:00
1.515,00 Euro
-0,66 % -10,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.516,001.531,0012:04
1.515,001.533,0017.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 23:12 Uhr
28 Leser
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Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) ("Fairfax") is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 16, 2026 Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax's management proxy circular dated March 6, 2026 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of
Nominee		Vote For
- Aggregate: 		- Vote
Against
: Aggregate: 		- Vote For
- Subordinate
Voting
Shares: 		- Vote Against
- Subordinate
Voting
Shares: 		-
Robert J. Gunn26,114,46295.441,248,9494.5610,511,77489.381,248,94910.62
Karen L. Jurjevich27,075,23598.95288,1751.0511,472,54797.55288,1752.45
Christine A. Magee27,171,93099.30191,4810.7011,569,24298.37191,4811.63
R. William McFarland25,896,83294.641,466,5775.3610,294,14487.531,466,57712.47
Christine N. McLean27,071,05698.93292,3541.0711,468,36897.51292,3542.49
Brian J. Porter27,300,76999.7762,6410.2311,698,08199.4762,6410.53
Timothy R. Price26,319,39196.181,044,0213.8210,716,70291.121,044,0218.88
Lauren C. Templeton27,277,81099.6985,6010.3111,675,12199.2785,6010.73
Benjamin P. Watsa27,066,81198.92296,6011.0811,464,12297.48296,6012.52
V. Prem Watsa25,850,51594.471,512,8965.5310,247,82687.141,512,89612.86
William C. Weldon26,214,27195.801,149,1414.2010,611,58290.231,149,1419.77

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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