NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the two securities enumerated below ("Securities") of QVC, Inc. (the "Company") from the Exchange. Trading in the Company's Securities will be suspended immediately.Symbol / DescriptionQVCC / 6.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2068QVCD / 6.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2067NYSE Regulation reached its decision that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D after the Company's April 17, 2026 disclosure that on April 16, 2026, QVC Group, Inc. and certain of its U.S. subsidiaries, including QVC, Inc. have commenced voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. In reaching its delisting determination, NYSE Regulation notes the uncertainty as to the ultimate effect of this process on the value of the Company's Securities.The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Securities upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.ContactsCompany Contact:Investor Relationsinvestor@qvcgrp.comMedia RelationsQVCmediainquiries@joelefrank.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

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