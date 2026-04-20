TOKYO, Apr 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) has signed a contract with the Commonwealth of Australia to supply nine types of defense equipment that will be installed on all three ships in the initial phase of the Royal Australian Navy's SEA3000 frigate procurement program, which involves the procurement of a total of 11 ships. Under this contract, NEC will provide equipment, including underwater-related equipment, such as surface ship sonars, which are essential for enhancing the operational capabilities and reliability of naval vessels, as well as communications and navigation-related equipment, such as the UNICORN integrated communications antenna.NEC has previously supplied various sonar systems, information and communication systems, and navigation systems to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force. Building on this track record, NEC will provide equipment for frigates that the Commonwealth of Australia is procuring from Japan.Contract OverviewContracting Party: Commonwealth of AustraliaProgram: SEA3000 (Commonwealth of Australia, General-Purpose Frigate Acquisition)Scope of Work: 9 types of equipment for 3 shipsEquipment to be Supplied:Underwater Domain: NEC will provide sonar-related equipment that uses sound waves to explore and measure underwater conditions, including sonar systems for surface vessels designed to monitor large areas of the ocean and echo sounders used to measure water depth.Communications and Navigation Domain: NEC will provide equipment such as the UNIfied COmplex Radio aNtenna (UNICORN), which integrates antennas for multiple different frequency bands and communication methods, the Shipborne Information and Communication Platform, a network integration infrastructure that promotes system optimization and information sharing within ships, Friend or Foe Identification Systems and Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) systems."Leveraging its strength in providing integrated systems that support naval vessel operations from underwater capabilities to communications and Navigation NEC will contribute to strengthening Australia's defense capabilities and enhancing Japan-Australia interoperability through this contract," said NEC Executive Officer, Corporate EVP and COO, Hiroyuki Nagano. "NEC recognizes that the transfer of defense equipment is a critical initiative that contributes to regional peace and stability. Going forward NEC will continue to cooperate with partner nations in support of greater security."About NECThe NEC Group leverages technology to create social value and promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. NEC Corporation was established in 1899. Today, the NEC Group's approximately 110,000 employees utilize world-leading AI, security, and communications technologies to solve the most pressing needs of customers and society.For more information, please visit https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.