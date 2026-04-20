Railway data analysis service and energy storage system for optimized electricity usage

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that it will launch a proof of concept (PoC) project for a railway energy management solution (railway EMS) to be tested on the tram network in Krakow, Poland, beginning in April 2026. The project will combine Mitsubishi Electric's SerendieTM digital platform and energy storage systems (ESSs) for the efficient capture and use of surplus regenerative braking power during tram operations.

Support for the project will be provided by Miejskie Przedsiebiorstwo Komunikacyjne S.A. w Krakowie (MPK), the public transport provider of the Krakow city; Zarzad Dróg Miasta Krakowa (ZDMK), the tram rail and road authority; and MEDCOM Sp. z o.o., Mitsubishi Electric's capital partner company based in Poland.

Given Poland's rapid economic growth and the resulting expectation of increased electricity demand, the recent surge in fuel prices has raised concerns about rising energy costs. Railway operators are striving to reduce power consumption, including during peak power spikes, as well as reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency and stabilize the voltage supplied to railcars via overhead catenary systems.

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Contacts:

Customer Inquiries

Mobility Infrastructure Systems Marketing Division

Public Utility Systems Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

rail.webmaster@nb.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/

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Takeyoshi Komatsu

Public Relations Division

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Tel: +81-3-3218-2332

prd.gnews@nk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jp

www.MitsubishiElectric.com/en/pr/