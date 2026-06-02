

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELY) said it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with quantum computing company Quantinuum to explore the use of quantum computing in industrial engineering and design.



The collaboration will focus on identifying industrial applications where quantum computing could enhance engineering workflows and help tackle complex simulation and design challenges.



As part of the collaboration, the companies plan to investigate quantum and hybrid quantum-classical approaches for computer-aided engineering applications, including computational fluid dynamics, as well as other simulation and design processes.



Mitsubishi Electric will contribute its expertise in electromagnetic field analysis, structural analysis and thermal fluid simulation, technologies used across industries such as factory automation, energy and utilities, air conditioning and building systems.



Quantinuum, meanwhile, will provide access to its trapped-ion quantum computing systems and support the development of quantum algorithms tailored to industrial use cases.



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