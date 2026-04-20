

ROME (dpa-AFX) - UniCredit (CRIN.DE) on Monday said it will outline today details of its proposed approach to value creation for Commerzbank, highlighting what it sees as significant upside potential and opportunities to reduce risk beyond the German lender's current 'Momentum' strategy.



As a major shareholder, UniCredit said it believes Commerzbank is not adequately prepared for future challenges and remains overly focused on short-term performance. It added that the lender should reposition itself to become future-ready by accelerating revenue growth, increasing investment, and undertaking deeper structural transformation.



'Our views are based on publicly available information and are the outcome of applying the proven track record of UniCredit Unlocked which has resulted in strong results and a compelling sustainable long-term model Group-wide and in Germany, delivered with low execution risk,' the Italian bank said.



UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel is scheduled to host a conference call today to present further details of the proposal.



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