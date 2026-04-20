Das Instrument AZ4N CH0008837566 ALLREAL HLDGS NAM SF 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2026The instrument AZ4N CH0008837566 ALLREAL HLDGS NAM SF 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2026Das Instrument 3G40 AU0000415879 AMERICAN URANIUM LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2026The instrument 3G40 AU0000415879 AMERICAN URANIUM LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2026Das Instrument Y2O GRS065003014 PAPOUTSANIS SA NA.EO -,54 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2026The instrument Y2O GRS065003014 PAPOUTSANIS SA NA.EO -,54 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2026Das Instrument 0UB CH0244767585 UBS GROUP AG SF -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2026The instrument 0UB CH0244767585 UBS GROUP AG SF -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2026Das Instrument XHC US4269271098 HERITAGE COMMERCE EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2026The instrument XHC US4269271098 HERITAGE COMMERCE EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2026Das Instrument 8XJ AU0000036949 AFRICAN GOLD LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.04.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.04.2026The instrument 8XJ AU0000036949 AFRICAN GOLD LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.04.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.04.2026