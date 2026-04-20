Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20
www.bodycote.com
20 April 2026
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that in the week 13 April to 17 April 2026, it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 17 3 / 11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through Barclays Bank plc, as part of the first £40 million tranche of the £80 million share repurchase programme announced on 11 March 2026 (the 'Programme'). All Ordinary Shares were purchase from Barclays Bank plc as an 'on exchange' transaction subject to the rules of the London Stock Exchange.
Dates of purchase:
13 - 17 April 2026
Total number of ordinary shares purchased:
129,821
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
727.00p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
679.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share
(pence per share)
697.54p
Since the commencement of this Programme, the Company has purchased 770,693 Ordinary Shares in aggregate for cancellation from Barclays Bank plc in accordance with the Programme. Following the above purchases and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 171,991,897 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of UK Listing Rule 9.6.6.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Barclays as principal on behalf of the Company in connection with the above purchases is detailed in the attachment. Purchases made under Programme will be announced on a weekly basis.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Chief Executive Officer
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Edward Knight
Tel: +44 203 727 1340