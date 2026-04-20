

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Mowi ASA (MOWI.OL, MNHVF), a Norwegian seafood company, on Monday reported a rise in operational EBIT for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 with record harvest volumes.



For the first quarter, Mowi recorded operational EBIT of EUR 221 million, higher than EUR 214 million in the same period last year.



In addition, the company said: 'Harvest volumes of 136 thousand tonnes versus 108 thousand tonnes in Q1 2025 are record-high for a first quarter, equivalent to a growth of 26%. In connection with the presentation of the Q4 2025 results, Mowi guided a total harvest volume of 128k GWT for Q1 2026.'



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