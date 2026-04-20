Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 20-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 13 April 2026 to Friday 17 April 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased (GBp) 13/04/2026 20,000 488.5414 481.4 491.0 14/04/2026 4,798 494.9302 491.4 497.4 15/04/2026 15,000 514.8151 513.5 515.0 16/04/2026 15,000 514.4106 506.0 519.5 17/04/2026 6,868 514.8421 512.0 518.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,077,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,968,752.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 13/04/2026 619 481.40 08:08:15 00080096035TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 58 485.40 08:44:00 00080097189TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 1448 485.60 08:48:19 00080097375TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 716 484.00 08:56:23 00080097627TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 441 487.80 09:29:43 00080098768TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 279 487.80 09:29:43 00080098769TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 701 488.20 09:29:43 00080098770TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 122 488.80 10:10:00 00080100171TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 515 488.80 10:10:00 00080100172TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 624 488.80 11:20:51 00080102219TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 128 488.60 11:22:00 00080102242TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 317 488.60 11:23:01 00080102263TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 138 488.60 11:23:09 00080102264TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 678 487.80 11:54:57 00080102902TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 646 489.20 12:15:21 00080103544TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 673 488.20 12:18:38 00080103648TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 655 485.40 12:48:00 00080105061TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 288 486.60 13:20:37 00080107189TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 100 487.20 13:42:14 00080108316TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 608 487.20 13:42:14 00080108317TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 115 487.80 13:42:14 00080108318TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 676 487.80 13:42:14 00080108319TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 87 487.80 13:42:14 00080108320TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 408 487.80 14:06:05 00080109122TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 193 487.80 14:07:30 00080109148TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 645 488.00 14:25:05 00080110124TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 29 490.60 14:49:03 00080111848TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 718 491.00 14:53:38 00080112914TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 511 491.00 14:53:38 00080112915TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 391 491.00 15:02:43 00080113658TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 198 491.00 15:02:43 00080113659TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 438 491.00 15:02:43 00080113660TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 614 491.00 15:02:43 00080113661TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 670 490.40 15:04:03 00080113736TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 628 489.80 15:16:13 00080114722TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 235 490.40 15:39:30 00080116177TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 465 490.40 15:39:30 00080116178TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 679 490.40 15:39:30 00080116179TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 722 491.00 16:16:19 00080118482TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 698 491.00 16:16:19 00080118483TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 802 491.00 16:16:19 00080118484TRLO0 XLON 13/04/2026 324 490.60 16:17:33 00080118561TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 552 491.80 08:31:03 00080122375TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 546 491.40 08:31:03 00080122376TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 656 494.40 09:15:08 00080125515TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 649 495.00 09:49:30 00080127085TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 602 496.60 10:04:50 00080128053TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 403 495.00 10:08:46 00080128223TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 177 495.00 10:08:46 00080128224TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 38 495.20 10:12:18 00080128494TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 543 497.40 10:23:03 00080128994TRLO0 XLON 14/04/2026 632 497.40 10:31:52 00080129530TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 640 515.00 08:16:27 00080148033TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 597 515.00 09:51:46 00080152795TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 219 515.00 09:51:46 00080152796TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 381 515.00 09:51:46 00080152802TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 551 515.00 09:51:46 00080152803TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 646 515.00 09:51:46 00080152804TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 580 515.00 09:51:46 00080152805TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 537 515.00 10:53:17 00080155950TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 546 515.00 10:53:17 00080155951TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 417 515.00 10:53:17 00080155952TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 159 515.00 10:53:25 00080155964TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 598 515.00 11:13:47 00080156762TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 46 515.00 11:59:27 00080158771TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 568 515.00 11:59:27 00080158772TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 492 514.50 13:01:53 00080162088TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 670 515.00 13:32:10 00080163597TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 652 515.00 13:37:47 00080163750TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 645 514.00 14:02:06 00080164640TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 652 515.00 14:44:01 00080166579TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 641 515.00 14:44:01 00080166580TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 70 515.00 14:50:39 00080167090TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 648 514.50 14:50:39 00080167091TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 622 513.50 15:05:42 00080168471TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 651 515.00 15:16:41 00080169215TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 593 514.50 15:29:46 00080169984TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2-

15/04/2026 658 514.50 15:45:12 00080171108TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 667 515.00 16:08:01 00080172478TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 564 515.00 16:08:01 00080172479TRLO0 XLON 15/04/2026 290 515.00 16:15:02 00080172987TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 564 519.50 08:52:35 00080177278TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 611 519.50 08:52:38 00080177281TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 570 517.50 08:55:37 00080177442TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 636 519.00 09:10:21 00080178106TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 545 515.00 09:39:38 00080179541TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 665 518.00 10:22:12 00080181533TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 583 517.00 10:59:17 00080183048TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 401 516.00 10:59:19 00080183062TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 111 516.00 10:59:44 00080183071TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 57 516.00 11:02:13 00080183186TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 667 517.00 11:11:20 00080183681TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 141 518.00 11:53:16 00080184854TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 267 518.00 11:53:16 00080184855TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 553 518.00 12:03:03 00080185175TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 663 517.50 12:05:24 00080185298TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 630 517.50 12:31:35 00080185925TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 568 517.00 12:51:32 00080186451TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 79 516.50 13:27:29 00080187810TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 64 516.00 13:27:53 00080187818TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 503 516.00 13:54:14 00080188900TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 577 515.50 13:54:14 00080188901TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 600 515.00 14:30:42 00080190687TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 540 514.50 14:33:56 00080190945TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 638 511.00 14:45:24 00080191935TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 355 508.00 15:15:40 00080194573TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 260 508.00 15:15:40 00080194574TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 605 507.00 15:21:57 00080195062TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 676 506.50 15:38:46 00080195960TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 45 508.50 15:50:39 00080196503TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 622 508.00 15:54:11 00080196752TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 601 506.00 16:02:02 00080197145TRLO0 XLON 16/04/2026 603 509.00 16:16:35 00080198019TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 240 514.50 08:16:11 00080201380TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 72 514.50 08:25:04 00080201588TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 246 514.50 08:33:20 00080201863TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 43 514.50 08:33:20 00080201864TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 607 514.50 08:33:20 00080201865TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 587 515.50 09:44:47 00080206301TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 159 517.50 09:54:50 00080206941TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 595 518.00 10:20:09 00080208423TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 542 517.50 10:23:39 00080208768TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 616 515.00 11:01:52 00080210364TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 588 514.00 11:37:09 00080211386TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 439 515.00 11:58:59 00080211971TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 131 515.00 11:58:59 00080211972TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 390 513.00 12:16:02 00080212761TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 422 512.00 12:20:50 00080213023TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 650 514.50 13:10:00 00080216104TRLO0 XLON 17/04/2026 541 512.50 13:21:39 00080216632TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 424335 EQS News ID: 2310718 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)