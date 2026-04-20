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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
20.04.26 | 08:55
5,750 Euro
-1,71 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8006,30009:12
Dow Jones News
20.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
173 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 13 April 2026 to Friday 17 April 2026, Deutsche 
Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary   Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares    Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased   (GBp) 
13/04/2026   20,000    488.5414        481.4    491.0 
14/04/2026   4,798    494.9302        491.4    497.4 
15/04/2026   15,000    514.8151        513.5    515.0 
16/04/2026   15,000    514.4106        506.0    519.5 
17/04/2026   6,868    514.8421        512.0    518.0

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,077,698 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,968,752.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction    Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary   price (GBp)  transaction  (UK  reference number venue 
       shares purchased           Time) 
13/04/2026  619          481.40      08:08:15     00080096035TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  58           485.40      08:44:00     00080097189TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  1448          485.60      08:48:19     00080097375TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  716          484.00      08:56:23     00080097627TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  441          487.80      09:29:43     00080098768TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  279          487.80      09:29:43     00080098769TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  701          488.20      09:29:43     00080098770TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  122          488.80      10:10:00     00080100171TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  515          488.80      10:10:00     00080100172TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  624          488.80      11:20:51     00080102219TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  128          488.60      11:22:00     00080102242TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  317          488.60      11:23:01     00080102263TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  138          488.60      11:23:09     00080102264TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  678          487.80      11:54:57     00080102902TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  646          489.20      12:15:21     00080103544TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  673          488.20      12:18:38     00080103648TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  655          485.40      12:48:00     00080105061TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  288          486.60      13:20:37     00080107189TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  100          487.20      13:42:14     00080108316TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  608          487.20      13:42:14     00080108317TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  115          487.80      13:42:14     00080108318TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  676          487.80      13:42:14     00080108319TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  87           487.80      13:42:14     00080108320TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  408          487.80      14:06:05     00080109122TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  193          487.80      14:07:30     00080109148TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  645          488.00      14:25:05     00080110124TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  29           490.60      14:49:03     00080111848TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  718          491.00      14:53:38     00080112914TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  511          491.00      14:53:38     00080112915TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  391          491.00      15:02:43     00080113658TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  198          491.00      15:02:43     00080113659TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  438          491.00      15:02:43     00080113660TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  614          491.00      15:02:43     00080113661TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  670          490.40      15:04:03     00080113736TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  628          489.80      15:16:13     00080114722TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  235          490.40      15:39:30     00080116177TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  465          490.40      15:39:30     00080116178TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  679          490.40      15:39:30     00080116179TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  722          491.00      16:16:19     00080118482TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  698          491.00      16:16:19     00080118483TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  802          491.00      16:16:19     00080118484TRLO0 XLON 
13/04/2026  324          490.60      16:17:33     00080118561TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  552          491.80      08:31:03     00080122375TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  546          491.40      08:31:03     00080122376TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  656          494.40      09:15:08     00080125515TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  649          495.00      09:49:30     00080127085TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  602          496.60      10:04:50     00080128053TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  403          495.00      10:08:46     00080128223TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  177          495.00      10:08:46     00080128224TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  38           495.20      10:12:18     00080128494TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  543          497.40      10:23:03     00080128994TRLO0 XLON 
14/04/2026  632          497.40      10:31:52     00080129530TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  640          515.00      08:16:27     00080148033TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  597          515.00      09:51:46     00080152795TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  219          515.00      09:51:46     00080152796TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  381          515.00      09:51:46     00080152802TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  551          515.00      09:51:46     00080152803TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  646          515.00      09:51:46     00080152804TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  580          515.00      09:51:46     00080152805TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  537          515.00      10:53:17     00080155950TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  546          515.00      10:53:17     00080155951TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  417          515.00      10:53:17     00080155952TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  159          515.00      10:53:25     00080155964TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  598          515.00      11:13:47     00080156762TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  46           515.00      11:59:27     00080158771TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  568          515.00      11:59:27     00080158772TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  492          514.50      13:01:53     00080162088TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  670          515.00      13:32:10     00080163597TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  652          515.00      13:37:47     00080163750TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  645          514.00      14:02:06     00080164640TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  652          515.00      14:44:01     00080166579TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  641          515.00      14:44:01     00080166580TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  70           515.00      14:50:39     00080167090TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  648          514.50      14:50:39     00080167091TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  622          513.50      15:05:42     00080168471TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  651          515.00      15:16:41     00080169215TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  593          514.50      15:29:46     00080169984TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

15/04/2026  658          514.50      15:45:12     00080171108TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  667          515.00      16:08:01     00080172478TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  564          515.00      16:08:01     00080172479TRLO0 XLON 
15/04/2026  290          515.00      16:15:02     00080172987TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  564          519.50      08:52:35     00080177278TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  611          519.50      08:52:38     00080177281TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  570          517.50      08:55:37     00080177442TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  636          519.00      09:10:21     00080178106TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  545          515.00      09:39:38     00080179541TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  665          518.00      10:22:12     00080181533TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  583          517.00      10:59:17     00080183048TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  401          516.00      10:59:19     00080183062TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  111          516.00      10:59:44     00080183071TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  57           516.00      11:02:13     00080183186TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  667          517.00      11:11:20     00080183681TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  141          518.00      11:53:16     00080184854TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  267          518.00      11:53:16     00080184855TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  553          518.00      12:03:03     00080185175TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  663          517.50      12:05:24     00080185298TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  630          517.50      12:31:35     00080185925TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  568          517.00      12:51:32     00080186451TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  79           516.50      13:27:29     00080187810TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  64           516.00      13:27:53     00080187818TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  503          516.00      13:54:14     00080188900TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  577          515.50      13:54:14     00080188901TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  600          515.00      14:30:42     00080190687TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  540          514.50      14:33:56     00080190945TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  638          511.00      14:45:24     00080191935TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  355          508.00      15:15:40     00080194573TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  260          508.00      15:15:40     00080194574TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  605          507.00      15:21:57     00080195062TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  676          506.50      15:38:46     00080195960TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  45           508.50      15:50:39     00080196503TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  622          508.00      15:54:11     00080196752TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  601          506.00      16:02:02     00080197145TRLO0 XLON 
16/04/2026  603          509.00      16:16:35     00080198019TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  240          514.50      08:16:11     00080201380TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  72           514.50      08:25:04     00080201588TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  246          514.50      08:33:20     00080201863TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  43           514.50      08:33:20     00080201864TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  607          514.50      08:33:20     00080201865TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  587          515.50      09:44:47     00080206301TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  159          517.50      09:54:50     00080206941TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  595          518.00      10:20:09     00080208423TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  542          517.50      10:23:39     00080208768TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  616          515.00      11:01:52     00080210364TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  588          514.00      11:37:09     00080211386TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  439          515.00      11:58:59     00080211971TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  131          515.00      11:58:59     00080211972TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  390          513.00      12:16:02     00080212761TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  422          512.00      12:20:50     00080213023TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  650          514.50      13:10:00     00080216104TRLO0 XLON 
17/04/2026  541          512.50      13:21:39     00080216632TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 424335 
EQS News ID:  2310718 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2310718&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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