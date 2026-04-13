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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
München
13.04.26 | 08:02
5,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,90009:41
Dow Jones News
13.04.2026 08:33 Uhr
197 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Tuesday 7 April 2026 to Friday 10 April 2026, Deutsche 
Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary   Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   shares    Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
       purchased   (GBp) 
07/04/2026  20,000    468.2949        462.2    471.2 
09/04/2026   20,000    475.1263        471.0    485.4 
10/04/2026   20,000    485.8141        480.4    488.6

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,016,032 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,030,418.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction    Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK  reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
07/04/2026  641          464.80     08:22:05     00080009226TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  32          464.80     08:22:05     00080009227TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  644          467.00     09:14:24     00080011543TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  176          471.20     10:36:17     00080015065TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  20          471.20     10:36:17     00080015066TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  427          471.20     10:36:17     00080015067TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  721          468.00     11:09:25     00080015972TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  2           467.00     11:45:50     00080017135TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  602          467.00     11:45:50     00080017136TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  623          468.20     12:13:06     00080017634TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  668          468.20     12:13:06     00080017635TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  588          468.60     12:56:16     00080018661TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  645          468.60     12:56:16     00080018662TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  605          469.00     13:13:39     00080019343TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  145          469.20     13:42:35     00080020293TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  547          469.20     13:42:35     00080020294TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  723          469.40     14:00:53     00080021176TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  717          471.00     14:08:02     00080021323TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  625          470.40     14:14:02     00080021441TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  24          471.00     14:31:25     00080021900TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  670          471.00     14:31:25     00080021901TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  596          470.20     14:36:43     00080022133TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  12          468.60     14:41:54     00080022365TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  644          468.60     14:42:02     00080022369TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  16          468.00     15:00:17     00080023201TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  619          468.00     15:00:17     00080023202TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  911          468.20     15:00:17     00080023203TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  693          468.00     15:00:17     00080023204TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  36          469.40     15:25:10     00080024692TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  114          469.40     15:25:10     00080024693TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  77          469.00     15:25:56     00080024715TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  19          470.20     15:30:33     00080024906TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  650          470.20     15:30:33     00080024907TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  604          469.80     15:31:00     00080024924TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  184          470.00     15:31:00     00080024925TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  489          470.00     15:31:00     00080024926TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  632          469.00     15:44:01     00080025542TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  605          469.00     15:44:01     00080025543TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  163          469.20     15:44:01     00080025544TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  154          469.20     15:44:01     00080025545TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  105          469.40     15:44:01     00080025546TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  281          469.40     15:44:01     00080025547TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  1           466.20     15:56:53     00080026093TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  686          466.20     15:56:53     00080026094TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  36          464.40     16:02:24     00080026460TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  686          464.40     16:02:36     00080026484TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  582          462.80     16:12:42     00080026959TRLO0 XLON 
07/04/2026  560          462.20     16:12:45     00080026960TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  589          485.40     08:11:32     00080060504TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  187          482.20     08:23:49     00080061250TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  511          482.20     08:23:49     00080061249TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  583          478.40     09:47:22     00080064933TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  20          478.40     09:47:22     00080064932TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  756          478.20     09:59:44     00080065391TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  604          477.60     10:34:13     00080066597TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  685          476.40     11:35:10     00080067954TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  48          475.60     12:10:00     00080068736TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  124          475.60     12:10:00     00080068735TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  72          475.60     12:11:00     00080068743TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  344          475.60     12:20:23     00080068872TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  685          475.60     12:23:29     00080068900TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  31          475.60     12:23:29     00080068899TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  5000         475.20     12:30:09     00080069008TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  695          474.00     12:51:57     00080069409TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  637          474.00     13:10:12     00080069785TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  141          474.00     13:18:14     00080069888TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  640          474.00     13:21:54     00080069960TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  642          473.60     13:40:49     00080070218TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  688          474.20     13:48:07     00080070431TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  253          474.80     13:52:06     00080070589TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  188          474.80     13:52:06     00080070591TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  253          474.80     13:52:06     00080070590TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  682          472.80     14:20:15     00080071106TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  604          471.60     14:33:13     00080071526TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  620          471.40     14:48:23     00080072137TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  605          471.00     15:00:05     00080072653TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  695          471.80     15:08:48     00080073249TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  704          471.20     15:16:02     00080073641TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  113          473.00     15:42:16     00080074995TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  483          473.00     15:42:16     00080074994TRLO0 XLON
09/04/2026  18          475.40     16:01:22     00080076100TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  95          475.40     16:01:22     00080076099TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  605          475.40     16:01:22     00080076098TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  175          475.20     16:04:29     00080076299TRLO0 XLON 
09/04/2026  225          476.20     16:13:27     00080076876TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  556          480.40     08:46:27     00080080477TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  55          480.40     08:46:27     00080080476TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  48          480.40     08:46:27     00080080475TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  66          483.40     09:44:17     00080081873TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  654          482.60     09:47:21     00080081949TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  656          481.40     10:15:17     00080082637TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  694          485.80     10:20:56     00080083080TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  654          485.40     10:31:24     00080083768TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  694          484.40     10:48:01     00080084145TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  497          487.60     11:52:30     00080085857TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  163          487.60     11:52:30     00080085856TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  386          487.00     11:52:55     00080085859TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  77          487.00     11:52:55     00080085861TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  174          487.00     11:52:55     00080085860TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  695          486.00     12:07:01     00080086288TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  139          487.80     13:22:37     00080087400TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  137          487.80     13:22:37     00080087399TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  39          487.80     13:22:37     00080087398TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  209          487.80     13:30:00     00080087486TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  417          487.80     13:30:00     00080087485TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  15          487.80     13:30:00     00080087488TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  22          487.80     13:30:00     00080087487TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  476          488.60     13:41:07     00080088016TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  143          488.60     13:41:07     00080088015TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  490          488.20     13:46:52     00080088129TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  97          488.20     13:47:04     00080088134TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  463          488.20     13:47:04     00080088133TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  247          488.20     13:47:04     00080088135TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  626          487.20     14:00:51     00080088440TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  604          487.40     14:29:46     00080089422TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  428          487.00     14:29:46     00080089424TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  176          487.00     14:29:46     00080089423TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  560          486.80     14:34:44     00080089864TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  67          486.80     14:34:44     00080089863TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  632          486.80     14:34:44     00080089865TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  145          485.80     15:07:53     00080091896TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  115          485.80     15:07:53     00080091895TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  461          484.40     15:09:00     00080091928TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  688          485.60     15:10:01     00080091944TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  603          485.00     15:10:39     00080091953TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  694          486.40     15:28:33     00080092706TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  617          486.40     15:28:33     00080092705TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  171          486.40     15:32:27     00080092967TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  184          486.40     15:32:27     00080092966TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  10          486.00     15:33:21     00080092984TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  25          486.20     15:33:21     00080092985TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  128          486.40     15:33:21     00080092988TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  429          486.40     15:33:21     00080092987TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  82          486.40     15:33:21     00080092986TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  446          484.60     15:42:59     00080093327TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  172          484.60     15:42:59     00080093326TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  351          485.20     15:49:43     00080093461TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  333          485.20     15:49:43     00080093460TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  164          484.60     15:55:08     00080093592TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  140          484.60     15:55:08     00080093591TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  96          484.60     15:55:08     00080093590TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  649          485.20     16:01:06     00080093733TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  599          485.20     16:06:04     00080093954TRLO0 XLON 
10/04/2026  642          485.40     16:10:54     00080094147TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Joshua Hughes 
Liam Kingsmill 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 423661 
EQS News ID:  2306772 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2306772&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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