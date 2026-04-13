Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Tuesday 7 April 2026 to Friday 10 April 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased (GBp) 07/04/2026 20,000 468.2949 462.2 471.2 09/04/2026 20,000 475.1263 471.0 485.4 10/04/2026 20,000 485.8141 480.4 488.6

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,016,032 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,030,418.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 07/04/2026 641 464.80 08:22:05 00080009226TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 32 464.80 08:22:05 00080009227TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 644 467.00 09:14:24 00080011543TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 176 471.20 10:36:17 00080015065TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 20 471.20 10:36:17 00080015066TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 427 471.20 10:36:17 00080015067TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 721 468.00 11:09:25 00080015972TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 2 467.00 11:45:50 00080017135TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 602 467.00 11:45:50 00080017136TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 623 468.20 12:13:06 00080017634TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 668 468.20 12:13:06 00080017635TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 588 468.60 12:56:16 00080018661TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 645 468.60 12:56:16 00080018662TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 605 469.00 13:13:39 00080019343TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 145 469.20 13:42:35 00080020293TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 547 469.20 13:42:35 00080020294TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 723 469.40 14:00:53 00080021176TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 717 471.00 14:08:02 00080021323TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 625 470.40 14:14:02 00080021441TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 24 471.00 14:31:25 00080021900TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 670 471.00 14:31:25 00080021901TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 596 470.20 14:36:43 00080022133TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 12 468.60 14:41:54 00080022365TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 644 468.60 14:42:02 00080022369TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 16 468.00 15:00:17 00080023201TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 619 468.00 15:00:17 00080023202TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 911 468.20 15:00:17 00080023203TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 693 468.00 15:00:17 00080023204TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 36 469.40 15:25:10 00080024692TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 114 469.40 15:25:10 00080024693TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 77 469.00 15:25:56 00080024715TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 19 470.20 15:30:33 00080024906TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 650 470.20 15:30:33 00080024907TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 604 469.80 15:31:00 00080024924TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 184 470.00 15:31:00 00080024925TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 489 470.00 15:31:00 00080024926TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 632 469.00 15:44:01 00080025542TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 605 469.00 15:44:01 00080025543TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 163 469.20 15:44:01 00080025544TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 154 469.20 15:44:01 00080025545TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 105 469.40 15:44:01 00080025546TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 281 469.40 15:44:01 00080025547TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 1 466.20 15:56:53 00080026093TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 686 466.20 15:56:53 00080026094TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 36 464.40 16:02:24 00080026460TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 686 464.40 16:02:36 00080026484TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 582 462.80 16:12:42 00080026959TRLO0 XLON 07/04/2026 560 462.20 16:12:45 00080026960TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 589 485.40 08:11:32 00080060504TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 187 482.20 08:23:49 00080061250TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 511 482.20 08:23:49 00080061249TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 583 478.40 09:47:22 00080064933TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 20 478.40 09:47:22 00080064932TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 756 478.20 09:59:44 00080065391TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 604 477.60 10:34:13 00080066597TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 685 476.40 11:35:10 00080067954TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 48 475.60 12:10:00 00080068736TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 124 475.60 12:10:00 00080068735TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 72 475.60 12:11:00 00080068743TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 344 475.60 12:20:23 00080068872TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 685 475.60 12:23:29 00080068900TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 31 475.60 12:23:29 00080068899TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 5000 475.20 12:30:09 00080069008TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 695 474.00 12:51:57 00080069409TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 637 474.00 13:10:12 00080069785TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 141 474.00 13:18:14 00080069888TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 640 474.00 13:21:54 00080069960TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 642 473.60 13:40:49 00080070218TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 688 474.20 13:48:07 00080070431TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 253 474.80 13:52:06 00080070589TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 188 474.80 13:52:06 00080070591TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 253 474.80 13:52:06 00080070590TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 682 472.80 14:20:15 00080071106TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 604 471.60 14:33:13 00080071526TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 620 471.40 14:48:23 00080072137TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 605 471.00 15:00:05 00080072653TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 695 471.80 15:08:48 00080073249TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 704 471.20 15:16:02 00080073641TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 113 473.00 15:42:16 00080074995TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 483 473.00 15:42:16 00080074994TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 18 475.40 16:01:22 00080076100TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 95 475.40 16:01:22 00080076099TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 605 475.40 16:01:22 00080076098TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 175 475.20 16:04:29 00080076299TRLO0 XLON 09/04/2026 225 476.20 16:13:27 00080076876TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 556 480.40 08:46:27 00080080477TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 55 480.40 08:46:27 00080080476TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 48 480.40 08:46:27 00080080475TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 66 483.40 09:44:17 00080081873TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 654 482.60 09:47:21 00080081949TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 656 481.40 10:15:17 00080082637TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 694 485.80 10:20:56 00080083080TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 654 485.40 10:31:24 00080083768TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 694 484.40 10:48:01 00080084145TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 497 487.60 11:52:30 00080085857TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 163 487.60 11:52:30 00080085856TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 386 487.00 11:52:55 00080085859TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 77 487.00 11:52:55 00080085861TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 174 487.00 11:52:55 00080085860TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 695 486.00 12:07:01 00080086288TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 139 487.80 13:22:37 00080087400TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 137 487.80 13:22:37 00080087399TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 39 487.80 13:22:37 00080087398TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 209 487.80 13:30:00 00080087486TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 417 487.80 13:30:00 00080087485TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 15 487.80 13:30:00 00080087488TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 22 487.80 13:30:00 00080087487TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 476 488.60 13:41:07 00080088016TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 143 488.60 13:41:07 00080088015TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 490 488.20 13:46:52 00080088129TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 97 488.20 13:47:04 00080088134TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 463 488.20 13:47:04 00080088133TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 247 488.20 13:47:04 00080088135TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 626 487.20 14:00:51 00080088440TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 604 487.40 14:29:46 00080089422TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 428 487.00 14:29:46 00080089424TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 176 487.00 14:29:46 00080089423TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 560 486.80 14:34:44 00080089864TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 67 486.80 14:34:44 00080089863TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 632 486.80 14:34:44 00080089865TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 145 485.80 15:07:53 00080091896TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 115 485.80 15:07:53 00080091895TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 461 484.40 15:09:00 00080091928TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 688 485.60 15:10:01 00080091944TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 603 485.00 15:10:39 00080091953TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 694 486.40 15:28:33 00080092706TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 617 486.40 15:28:33 00080092705TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 171 486.40 15:32:27 00080092967TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 184 486.40 15:32:27 00080092966TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 10 486.00 15:33:21 00080092984TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 25 486.20 15:33:21 00080092985TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 128 486.40 15:33:21 00080092988TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 429 486.40 15:33:21 00080092987TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 82 486.40 15:33:21 00080092986TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 446 484.60 15:42:59 00080093327TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 172 484.60 15:42:59 00080093326TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 351 485.20 15:49:43 00080093461TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 333 485.20 15:49:43 00080093460TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 164 484.60 15:55:08 00080093592TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 140 484.60 15:55:08 00080093591TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 96 484.60 15:55:08 00080093590TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 649 485.20 16:01:06 00080093733TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 599 485.20 16:06:04 00080093954TRLO0 XLON 10/04/2026 642 485.40 16:10:54 00080094147TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Joshua Hughes Liam Kingsmill Berenberg +44 (0)20 3207 7800 Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Ben Wright Harry Nicholas Mark Whitmore Sodali & Co +44 (0)7889 297 217 Public relations molten@sodali.com Elly Williamson Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 423661 EQS News ID: 2306772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 13, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)