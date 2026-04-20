New data from investigator-initiated study evaluating Alligator Bioscience's mitazalimab to be presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

LUND, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Alligator Bioscience (STO:ATORX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs, today announced that new data from a Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial evaluating intratumoral mitazalimab administered in conjunction with irreversible electroporation (IRE) in locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026. The meeting takes place between 17-22 April 2026, in San Diego, California.

The abstract reports updated immunological findings from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation study (NCT06205849). The study assesses mitazalimab when injected directly into the tumor at the time of surgical IRE in patients with locally advanced PDAC after standard-of-care chemotherapy.

The abstract highlights that all six patients with completed pre- and post-treatment analyses demonstrated T-cell reactivity to patient-specific neoantigens. Overall, neoantigen reactivity increased significantly following treatment, indicating that mitazalimab + IRE results in an expansion of tumor specific T cells.

"Scientific interest in mitazalimab continues to grow, not least through the momentum we see in our investigator-initiated trials," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "The data presented at AACR provide further evidence of the mechanistic potential of CD40 agonism to enhance antitumor immunity, even in difficult-to-treat cancers such as pancreatic cancer. We greatly value the engagement from leading academic centers who are exploring mitazalimab in innovative clinical settings, reflecting the continued confidence in its therapeutic promise."

Abstract details

Title: Irreversible electroporation (IRE) with intratumoral CD40 antibody increases T cell reactivity to personalized neoantigens in locally advanced pancreatic cancer

Time: Monday, 20 April 2026, 09:00 am - 12:00 pm PDT

Session: PO.CTP01.01 - Phase I Clinical Trials in Progress, Section 51

Presenter: Dr. Rebekah R. White, UC San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, CA

The accepted abstract is available at aacr.org.

For further information, please contact:

Søren Bregenholt, CEO

E-mail: soren.bregenholt@alligatorbioscience.com

Phone: +46 (0) 46 540 82 00

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:45 a.m. CEST on 20 April 2026.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab is currently ready for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 30-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

For more information, please visit alligatorbioscience.com.

Attachments

New data from investigator-initiated study evaluating Alligator Bioscience's mitazalimab to be presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

SOURCE: Alligator Bioscience

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/new-data-from-investigator%e2%80%91initiated-study-evaluating-alligator-bioscience%e2%80%99s-mitazali-1158928