Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN) - FARON PHARMACEUTICALS LTD: HOLDING(S) IN COMPANY
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
Faron Pharmaceuticals OY
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify) iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Heights Capital Management, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
San Francisco, California
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
CVI Investments, Inc.
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Cayman Islands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
14/04/2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
14/04/2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
8.37%
16.82%
25.19%
51,156,163
Position of previous notification (if
-
6.70%
6.70%
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
FI4000153309
16,996,163
34,160,000
8.37%
16.82%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
51,156,163
25.19%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
Convertible Bond
08/02/2027
Anytime until maturity
15,120,000
7.45%
Convertible Bond
12/02/2028
Anytime until maturity
19,040,000
9.38%
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
34,160,000
16.82%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Heights Capital Management, Inc.
8.37%
16.82%
25.19%
CVI Investments, Inc.
8.37%
16.82%
25.19%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information xvi
None
Place of completion
London, United Kingdom
Date of completion
14.04.2026
SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-holdings-in-company-1158930