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WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Stuttgart
20.04.26 | 10:16
0,525 Euro
+3,75 % +0,019
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
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SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,5240,54810:44
ACCESS Newswire
20.04.2026 09:26 Uhr
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Senzime Wins Expanded Contract Within Leading Southeastern US Hospital System

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB today announced that it has expanded its agreements with a leading hospital system (IDN) with network in the southeastern US. With today's expansion contract for additional 65 TetraGraph-systems, the network will have over 160 TetraGraph's installed, generating an estimated annual recurring revenue exceeding SEK 6 million for Senzime.

"Another great US contract and a strong showcase of our ability to expand within IDNs. We have now delivered more than 5,000 TetraGraphs to the market, and our unique technology has rapidly emerged as a key component within IDNs and modern anesthesia practice. With unmatched clinical accuracy, strong scientific validation, and a leading reference base, I am incredibly proud of the Senzime team and how we are advancing patient safety while contributing to more cost-effective healthcare", comments Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

Senzime's solutions are used by anesthesiologists in over 750 hospitals worldwide to enhance patient safety during and after surgery. The TetraGraph system uses proprietary algorithms and advanced sensors to monitor the electrical activity of patients' muscles during surgery. This helps clinicians optimize dosing of neuromuscular blocking and reversal agents as well as help determine when it is safe to intubate patients and restore spontaneous breathing after surgery.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime wins expanded contract within leading southeastern US hospital system

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-wins-expanded-contract-within-leading-southeastern-us-hospita-1158931

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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