Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 01.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wolfram-Hotspot in Nevada: China-Monopol wackelt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Frankfurt
01.06.26 | 09:55
0,380 Euro
+1,06 % +0,004
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4300,43612:06
ACCESS Newswire
01.06.2026 11:26 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Senzime Advances Sustainable Anesthesia Monitoring with Launch of New EMG Sensor

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 1, 2026 / Senzime AB (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) today announced the launch of its latest TetraSens EMG sensor for use with the TetraGraph Train-of-Four monitoring system. The new sensor is designed and manufactured with focus on sustainability, performance and usability. It is now commercially available in European markets and will be introduced in the United States during the third quarter of 2026.

The new TetraSens design uses 50 percent less dielectric material as compared with legacy sensors, while maintaining the same trusted performance specifications. It is manufactured in Europe with an environmentally friendly process using a regional supply chain, shorter transportation routes and a smart packaging solution. In addition, the sensor introduces new visual guidance design that support faster and more consistent patient sensor placement. The new TetraSens sensor is protected by both EU and U.S. patents.

"We continue to pioneer our industry through performance advancements that drive patient safety, cost reductions, and environmental responsibility," said Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "The new TetraSens marks another important advancement for Senzime incorporating learnings from more than a million cases and responding to healthcare providers' increasing demand for more sustainable medical products."

The new sensor is part of Senzime's complete quantitative neuromuscular monitoring solution portfolio. It is designed to support hospitals and anesthesia providers seeking to standardize objective neuromuscular monitoring in line with clinical guidelines and institutional protocols. For more info, see www.senzime.com/en/tetragraph

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

Attachments

Senzime Advances Sustainable Anesthesia Monitoring with Launch of New EMG Sensor

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzime-advances-sustainable-anesthesia-monitoring-with-launch-of-new-1172123

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.