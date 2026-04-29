Senzime strengthens U.S. operations with new leadership appointments

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB today announced new appointments to its Global Executive Leadership Team, including the recruitment of a new Vice President of U.S. Sales and the appointment of a Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs.

Josi Wood, MBA, has been recruited to strengthen the company's U.S. commercial operations as Vice President of U.S. Sales, assuming a newly created leadership role within Senzime. Josi is an accomplished commercial leader with 25 years of experience building and scaling sales organizations in hospital and perioperative care environments. She began her career in product development at Johnson & Johnson Synthes transitioning in 2007 to sales and leadership positions at Monaghan Medical, an industry leader in respiratory care. Over the last seven years, Josi has successfully led U.S. sales teams that received multiple recognitions including Division of the Year, while also coaching and mentoring several Territory Managers who were named Sales Professionals of the Year. Josi resides in Kansas City and joins Senzime on May 11, 2026.

Jen Sanders, RN, BSN, has been promoted to Vice President of Clinical and Medical Affairs in recognition of her outstanding leadership in building Senzime's best-in-class Medical Affairs function and clinical organization. Jen joined Senzime in 2021 as a Clinical Product Specialist and has rapidly advanced through several clinical leadership roles. In early 2025, she assumed responsibility as Executive Director of Clinical and Medical Affairs. Jen is a registered ICU nurse and assumes her new position on May 1, 2026.

"Welcoming these two exceptional leaders to Senzime's global leadership team marks another important step in our growth journey. Josi Wood brings outstanding commercial leadership and deep market experience, and I am delighted to welcome her as we continue to execute our U.S. growth strategy. Jen Sanders has already demonstrated remarkable clinical leadership and strategic capability, and I am equally pleased to welcome Jen to the executive management team. Together, they will play key roles as we continue to scale our business and lead the shift toward safer anesthesia worldwide," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime.

G.W. Hamilton, who has served as President of Senzime Inc. since 2023, transitions simultaneously to a new role as General Manager of U.S. operations. He leaves the Global Executive Leadership Team and assumes responsibility in ensuring an efficient U.S. operating organization supporting Senzime's continued growth.