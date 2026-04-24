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WKN: A0X93V | ISIN: SE0002478776 | Ticker-Symbol: 6YC
Stuttgart
24.04.26 | 15:16
0,420 Euro
-5,08 % -0,023
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Gesundheitswesen
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SENZIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
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SENZIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
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0,4710,48515:49
ACCESS Newswire
24.04.2026 13:50 Uhr
18 Leser
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Senzime's TetraGraph System Contracted on Three Leading GPO Agreements in the US

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / Senzime (STO:SEZI)(OTCQX:SNZZF) - Senzime AB today announced that the TetraGraph System has secured inclusion in agreements with Vizient, Premier, and HealthTrust Performance Group, the three leading US Group Purchasing Organizations (GPOs). Approximately 95% of US hospitals engage with GPOs to support procurement processes, and these listings have the potential to expand and accelerate Senzime's market reach.

"Inclusion in all three major US GPO catalogues marks an important step in our commercial expansion. While GPO listings do not in themselves generate immediate revenues, they remove structural barriers in the US procurement process and significantly improve our ability to convert existing pipeline opportunities into orders," commented Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime. "With pre-negotiated pricing and processes in place, this has the potential to shorten sales cycles and increase the scalability of our commercial efforts. This creates a strong foundation for broader adoption over time, including the potential for additional system-wide agreements with hospital networks."

More than 5,000 US hospitals are affiliated with at least one GPO to manage procurement of qualified products. Vizient, Premier Inc., and HealthTrust Performance Group are the three leading medical device GPOs in the US, with combined annual purchasing volumes exceeding USD 200 billion.

For further information, please contact:

Philip Siberg, CEO of Senzime AB
Phone: +46 (0) 707 90 67 34, e-mail: philip.siberg@senzime.com

About Senzime

Senzime is a leading medical device company at the forefront of a changing healthcare market, driven by new clinical guidelines and emerging technologies. Established in 1999, Senzime develops and markets precision-based monitoring systems that improve outcomes, reduce costs, and advance perioperative patient safety. The flagship solution is the TetraGraph system, proven best-in-class for accurate monitoring of neuromuscular transmission during surgery and used in thousands of operating rooms across the globe. The system helps to secure precise dosing of paralytic drugs and provides enhanced insights to safeguard every patient's journey, from anesthesia to recovery.

Headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, Senzime is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (SEZI), with cross-trading on the US OTCQX Market (SNZZF), and backed by long-term investors. More information is available at senzime.com.

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TetraGraph System

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Senzime's TetraGraph System Contracted on Three Leading GPO Agreements in the US

SOURCE: Senzime



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/senzimes-tetragraph-system-contracted-on-three-leading-gpo-agreements-1160907

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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