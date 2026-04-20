Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) (the "Company") will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Monday, May 11, 2026 prior to the market opening. The Company's management will host a webcast on the same day at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A presentation to accompany the discussion will be uploaded to the Company website along with a press release and other supplemental financial information.

The live webcast and a replay after the event can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investor-relations or directly at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/539437681.

About Dole plc:

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc grows, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 85 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and more sustainable place.

Category: Financial

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420658083/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

james.oregan@doleplc.com

+353 1 887 2794

Media Contact:

Brian Bell, Ogilvy

brian.bell@ogilvy.com

+353 87 2436 130