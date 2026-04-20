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WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 13:26
23,510 Euro
+0,60 % +0,140
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,48023,50013:45
23,48023,50013:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.04.2026 12:10 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VALLOUREC: Invitation: Q1 2026 Results Release and Conference Call - Wednesday, May 13th, 2026

Invitation: Q1 2026 Results Release and Conference Call
Wednesday, May 13th, 2026

Vallourec will publish First Quarter 2026 Results on May 13th, 2026 at 07:30 AM CET.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and webcast at 09:30 AM CET.

To connect to the webcast (live and replay), please visit:
https://vallourec.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-05-13-q1analystcall

To participate in the call, please visit:
https://engagestream.euronext.com/vallourec/2026-05-13-q1analystcall/dial-in

The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website:https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

Attachment

  • Invitation Vallourec Q1 2026 Results

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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