Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 11.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Junior startet Bohrung: Ramp Metals stieg von 0,15 auf 1,80 CAD - zieht dieser Nachbar jetzt nach?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Tradegate
11.05.26 | 08:05
23,640 Euro
-0,25 % -0,060
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,53023,62008:19
23,52023,62008:19
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.05.2026 07:10 Uhr
203 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALLOUREC CONFIRMS ITS PLATINUM MEDAL FROM ECOVADIS FOR SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

VALLOUREC CONFIRMS ITS PLATINUM MEDAL FROM ECOVADIS FOR SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE

Meudon (France), May 11, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announced today that it has once again confirmed a Platinum medal from EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments.

Vallourec scored 86 out of 100, securing its position in the top 1% of companies globally assessed by EcoVadis. This result reflects the maturity and the steady progress of the Group, up from a score of 78 in 2023, representing an 8-point improvement over three years.

The EcoVadis assessment takes into account the robustness of our commitments, policies and concrete actions across four key pillars: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. More than 130,000 companies globally have been rated by EcoVadis.

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard. The ratings provide an evidence-based analysis on performance and an actionable roadmap for continuous improvement.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Vallourec, commented:"Confirming our Platinum medal from EcoVadis and remaining in the top 1% of companies globally assessed validates Vallourec's sustainability performance. This recognition reflects the depth of a long term commitment across all our teams and entities. It also reinforces our responsibility: to continue progressing toward our objectives with the same rigour, and to remain a reference player for our stakeholders."


 About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Daniel Thomson
Tel: +44(0)75 91 83 74 05
daniel.thomson@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders:
Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo
Romain Grière
Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29
Tel: + 1 718 421 8374
romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74
nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment

  • PR EcoVadis

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.