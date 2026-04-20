Ushio Industry Entertainment (Ushio INE GmbH) announces the appointment of Takuya Matsumoto as President and Chief Executive Officer, marking a key milestone in the evolution of the business and its integration within the Ushio Group

With more than 20 years of experience across sales, new business development, and global operations, Takuya Matsumoto brings deep industry expertise and a strong leadership track record within Ushio. Most recently, he served as General Manager of the Global Business Unit, where he played a pivotal role in advancing global growth initiatives.

A Clear Vision: A strong heritage with a forward-looking vision focused on innovation, operational excellence, and customer value

Under Takuya Matsumoto's leadership, Ushio INE will continue to build on its strong legacy while advancing its mission to deliver high-performance, high-quality lighting solutions across industrial and entertainment markets worldwide.

"Our mission is to continuously deliver essential light-based solutions that enrich lives and support our customers globally," said Takuya Matsumoto, President CEO of Ushio INE. "We are entering a new chapter: one that combines a strong heritage with a forward-looking vision focused on innovation, operational excellence, and customer value."

The company's vision is centered on being a trusted global partner in a rapidly evolving industry, leveraging its technology, expertise, and global network.

Strategic Roadmap: From Integration to Acceleration

Ushio INE's strategic roadmap focuses on three phases to ensure a smooth transition and long-term growth:

Build: Establishing a solid organizational foundation, governance, and operational stability aligned with a shared vision.

Establishing a solid organizational foundation, governance, and operational stability aligned with a shared vision. Refine: Optimizing processes and cross-functional collaboration to enhance effectiveness and operational independence.

Optimizing processes and cross-functional collaboration to enhance effectiveness and operational independence. Streamline: Increasing efficiency through simplified structures and cost discipline to restore profitability and strengthen the company's role within the Ushio Group.

Positioning: Leveraging Complementary Strengths

A core element of Ushio INE's strategy is to leverage the complementary strengths of both Ushio and OSRAM:

Ushio: Focus on OEM-certified products, innovation, and a diversified portfolio

Focus on OEM-certified products, innovation, and a diversified portfolio OSRAM: Maintain a strong presence in the aftermarket and selected OEM segments

This dual-brand approach addresses diverse customer needs while preserving market differentiation and brand equity.

Organizational Direction and Operating Model

Ushio INE will maintain all core functions (sales, marketing, R&D, and production) to ensure continuity and performance.

The company's key priorities include strengthening regions and segments where Ushio INE holds competitive advantages, enhancing global collaboration with regional agility, and driving synergies across the supply chain and customer engagement.

The company will maintain distinct commercial channels to support dual sourcing strategies. Internally, the focus remains on transparency, knowledge sharing, and aligning pricing and customer strategies across all markets.

Leadership Philosophy Focused on Value Creation

Matsumoto's leadership approach is rooted in balancing continuity with innovation by valuing experience while creating new opportunities. Inspired by the principle "On Ko Chi Shin" (learning from the past to create new value), his philosophy emphasizes a deep respect for heritage and accumulated knowledge, a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, and a focus on strong collaboration and people-centric leadership.

Looking Ahead

As Ushio INE advances through its transformation, the company remains focused on delivering value to customers, partners, and stakeholders, while strengthening its role within the Ushio Group.

"We are building a strong, future-ready organization that combines legacy, innovation, and global collaboration," Takuya Matsumoto added. "Our goal is to continue delivering meaningful value through light."

About Ushio Industry Entertainment (Ushio INE GmbH)

Ushio Industry Entertainment (Ushio INE GmbH) is a leading provider of specialty lighting solutions for industrial and entertainment applications. As a core member of the Ushio Group, the company leverages advanced technology and decades of expertise to deliver reliable, high-performance solutions to customers worldwide. For more information, visit www.ushio-ine.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260420975547/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Ushio Industry Entertainment

Ebru SARIKAYA

Global Head

Marketing Communications

press@ushio-ine.com