Biogen Inc.: Biogen Enters into Agreement with TJ Biopharma for Felzartamab Assets in the Greater China Region

With this transaction, Biogen now owns exclusive worldwide development and commercialization rights to felzartamab, consolidating global rights under one owner

Advancing felzartamab - a CD38-directed antibody with potential broad applicability across a range of immune-mediated conditions - in the Greater China Region presents an important opportunity in a key global market

Agreement builds on TJ Biopharma's development success of felzartamab in China and productive clinical collaboration in Biogen-led Phase 3 trials for IgAN and PMN since April 2025



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and HANGZHOU, China, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) and TJ Biopharma ("TJ Bio") today announced that the companies have entered into a definitive agreement under which Biogen has agreed to acquire TJ Bio's exclusive rights to felzartamab in the Greater China Region. With this agreement, Biogen now owns exclusive worldwide rights to felzartamab, which is currently being evaluated in global Phase 3 clinical studies across multiple immune-mediated diseases.

Under the terms of the agreement, TJ Bio will receive a $100 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to $750 million in potential commercial and sales milestone payments, for a total potential consideration of up to $850 million, plus mid-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage of royalties on potential net sales in the Greater China Region. The upfront payment is expected to be recorded by Biogen as an Acquired In-Process Research and Development expense in the second quarter of 2026. With this transaction, Biogen will assume responsibilities for milestone payment and royalty obligations under the prior MorphoSys (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Novartis) licensing agreement.

"This deal is important to Biogen as it further expands the global opportunity for felzartamab, a potential pipeline-in-a-product with broad applicability across a range of immune-mediated conditions," said Fraser Hall, President of Biogen's Intercontinental Region. "We are pleased to reach this agreement with TJ Bio to grow our development portfolio in this key market. We look forward to continuing to evaluate felzartamab in Phase 3 studies and the opportunity to bring this potentially differentiated treatment to patients in the Greater China Region."

Biogen acquired the worldwide rights (excluding the Greater China Region) to felzartamab through the acquisition of HI-Bio in July 2024 and has since initiated global Phase 3 trials in antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in kidney transplant recipients, IgA nephropathy (IgAN) and primary membranous nephropathy (PMN) with planned expansions into other indications.

The agreement builds on the productive collaboration between the two companies. In April 2025, TJ Bio joined two Biogen-sponsored Phase 3 International Multi-Center Trials (IMCT) evaluating felzartamab in IgAN and PMN in China. IgAN is the most common form of primary glomerulonephritis and a leading cause of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) in young adults in China1. PMN has emerged as a leading cause of adult nephrotic syndrome in China, characterized by a rapidly increasing incidence and a significant risk of progression to ESKD2. China is believed to have one of the largest patient populations globally for both IgAN and PMN, underscoring the importance of advancing innovative treatment options in this market.

"With Biogen's strong global capabilities and a proven track record of commercial success in the region, we are confident that they are the right partner to progress felzartamab in this important market," said Dr. Lili Qian, General Manager of TJ Biopharma. "This transaction sharpens our strategic focus and validates our 'fast-to-market' and 'tiered value realization' business models. It generates near- and long-term value for TJ Bio, supporting continued investment in our differentiated pipeline while enabling us to participate in the future success of felzartamab in China."

Biogen will continue to lead development of the immunology indications and will now also lead manufacturing and commercial efforts for felzartamab in the Greater China Region. A Biologics License Application (BLA) for felzartamab for the treatment of multiple myeloma, submitted by TJ Bio in December 2024, is currently under review by China's National Medical Products Administration. Biogen will lead post-approval efforts in the region as part of the agreement. For the multiple myeloma indication, TJ Bio will serve as the manufacturer for felzartamab at its Hangzhou GMP facility.

About Felzartamab

Felzartamab is an investigational therapeutic human monoclonal antibody directed against CD38, a protein expressed on plasma cells, plasmablasts, and natural killer, or NK, cells. Felzartamab is a potential first-in-class therapeutic candidate with promise as a pipeline-in-a-product across a range of immune-mediated diseases. Felzartamab has been shown in clinical studies to selectively deplete CD38+ plasma cells, which may allow applications that ultimately improve clinical outcomes in a broad range of diseases driven by pathogenic antibodies. Felzartamab was originally developed by MorphoSys AG (now MorphoSys GmbH, a Novartis company). Human Immunology Biosciences (HI-Bio) exclusively licensed the rights to develop and commercialize felzartamab across all indications in all countries and territories excluding the Greater China Region. Biogen acquired HI-Bio in July 2024.

Felzartamab is an investigational therapeutic candidate that has not yet been approved by any regulatory authority, and its safety and effectiveness have not been established.

About Biogen

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients' lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.



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About TJ Biopharma

TJ Biopharma is a fully integrated biotech company advancing next-generation therapies in autoimmune diseases, immuno-oncology and metabolic disorders. Anchored by comprehensive R&D centers in Shanghai and Beijing and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, the Company has built a clearly differentiated two-wave pipeline. The first wave includes products currently under regulatory review, together with additional late-stage assets in registrational or pre-Phase 3 development, while the second wave comprises novel antibody conjugates with first-in-class potential powered by the Company's proprietary AntibodyPLUS technology platforms, with programs advancing through Phase 1 studies or preparing for clinical entry. Over the years, TJ Biopharma has established a robust network of development and commercialization partnerships with Jumpcan, CSPC, Sanofi, and other leading industry players. The Company is committed to delivering innovation through a diversified and sustainable revenue model that integrates global asset transactions, contract manufacturing services, and future product sales. For more information, please visit TJBio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Biogen Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among others, those relating to: the potential benefits of the transaction, including expanding the global opportunity for felzartamab; the financial aspects of the transaction, including the obligation to make, and the timing and amount of, potential milestone and royalty payments; the potential benefits, safety and efficacy of felzartamab; the potential of Biogen's commercial business and pipeline programs, including felzartamab; the potential benefits of the Biogen's collaboration with TJ BioPharma; regulatory discussions, submissions, filings, and approvals and the timing thereof; and risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization. These forward-looking statements may be accompanied by such words as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "hope," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospect," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of these words or other words and terms of similar meaning. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Given their forward-looking nature, these statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may be based on inaccurate assumptions and could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements.

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References:

Scientific Committee of the China IgA Nephropathy Network (IIgANN-China); Chinese Preventive Medicine Association's Committee for the Prevention and Control of Kidney Diseases. [Clinical practice guidelines for adult patients with IgA nephropathy and IgA vasculitis-associated nephritis in China (2025)]. Zhonghua Nei Ke Za Zhi. 2025 Oct 1;64(10):918-944. Chinese. doi: 10.3760/cma.j.cn112138-20250707-00396. PMID: 41083387. Tang L, Yao J, Kong X, Sun Q, Wang Z, Zhang Y, Wang P, Liu Y, Li W, Cui M, Zhen J, Xu D. Increasing prevalence of membranous nephropathy in patients with primary glomerular diseases: A cross-sectional study in China. Nephrology (Carlton). 2017 Feb;22(2):168-173. doi: 10.1111/nep.12739. PMID: 26854278.