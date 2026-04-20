Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to report additional results from the on-going trenching program along the Ben Ben to Youth Camp trend at its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia. The Ben Ben target, located 1.3km along strike from the Company's Arthington Discovery, lies within a 16km gold-in-soil corridor extending from Arthington to Youth Camp. Following the Company's success at the Arthington Discovery, the Ben Ben-to-Youth Camp portion of the trend is now being tested through a 3,600m trenching program and up to 14,000 m of drilling, advancing toward a mineral resource estimate in Q4 2026. Results have been received from 860m of trenching, while core logging, sampling, preparation and analysis is on-going for the first nine holes drilled.

Exploration at the Ben Ben target continues to demonstrate the compelling geological characteristics of the 16km Arthington to Youth Camp trend, consistent with a district-scale, shear-hosted gold system within the broader Todi Shear Zone. Previous exploration by Zodiac Gold at the Arthington Discovery demonstrated the presence of multiple parallel mineralized zones and, importantly, trenching at Ben Ben has now confirmed gold mineralization across both interpreted east-west to northwest-southeast trends. The southern trend, which has been the focus of exploration by Zodiac Gold to date, has a strike length of 1km, while the northern trend extends over 7.5km to the Youth Camp target to the southeast.

Notably, the lithologies identified in the mineralized zones on both the northern and southern trends are interpreted as weathered amphibolite and melanocratic gneiss; the same hosts of gold mineralization as at the Company's Arthington Discovery and other priority targets including Youth Camp and Alasala. In addition to the lithological control on mineralization, the northwest trending, regional-scale Todi Shear Zone, formed during the Pan African Orogeny, along with second order structures, structural intersections and folding, are interpreted to play an important role in the localization of gold mineralization in the region.

Highlighted results from the recent trenching on the northern trend at the Ben Ben target include 56m at 0.40 g/t Au in BBT004, including 1m at 1.21 g/t Au, 1m at 1.17 g/t Au, 1m at 1.09 g/t Au and 1m at 1.01 g/t Au.

Highlighted results from the 2025 trenching on the southern trend at the Ben Ben target (see news release dated December 1, 2025) include:

30m at 1.24 g/t Au in BBT002, including 1m at 25.1 g/t Au and 1m at 6.61 g/t Au

in BBT002, including and 36m at 0.28 g/t Au in BBT002, including 2m at 0.81 g/t Au

in BBT002, including 25m at 0.31 g/t Au in BBT001, including 1m at 3.91 g/t Au

in BBT001, including 19m at 0.21 g/t Au in BBT003

The 56m at 0.40 g/t Au intercept in BBT004 on the northern trend is particularly significant as it demonstrates broad, continuous, near-surface mineralization with higher-grade zones, coincident with a 210m long soil anomaly and adjacent artisanal workings. This relationship between geochemical anomalies, trench results, and alluvial mining activity provides strong evidence of a fertile system with the potential for multiple parallel zones.

When integrated with previously reported results from the southern trend-most notably 30m at 1.24 g/t Au including high-grade intervals up to 25.1 g/t Au-the initial exploration of the Ben Ben target exhibits a robust combination of bulk-tonnage potential and high-grade shoots, a key attribute of economically significant orogenic deposits. Furthermore, the scale of trenching completed to date represents only a fraction of the defined anomaly footprint, underscoring the significant upside potential for expansion.

Collectively, these results materially strengthen the geological model at the Todi Gold Project, confirming that the Ben Ben target is not an isolated occurrence but rather part of a larger, interconnected gold system extending from Arthington to Youth Camp. The emergence of multiple mineralized trends within this corridor supports the Company's view that the project hosts district-scale potential comparable to other major West African shear-hosted gold camps.

David Kol, President and CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "These results continue to validate our interpretation of a large-scale, structurally controlled gold system at Todi. The emergence of parallel mineralized trends at Ben Ben, combined with strong continuity and localized high-grade zones, is exactly what we look for when building a meaningful gold district. We are still early in the exploration cycle, and the scale of this system continues to grow with each phase of work."

Map 1: Trench results at the Ben Ben target

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A total of 1,195.80m of trenching has been completed to date in the 2025 and 2026 programs. Trench collar data is presented in Table 1 and significant intersections are summarized in Table 2. Note that BBT004 was extended from the original trench sampled by the Company in 2025. The collar data in Table 1 shows the new start point and combined length of BBT004, and combined significant intersections are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: 2025-2026 trench collar data at the Ben Ben target

Trench ID Easting (UTM WGS84, 29N) Northing (UTM WGS84, 29N) Elevation

(m) Azimuth

(degrees) Dip

(degrees) Length

(m) BBT001 325511 721959 44 34 0 116.3 BBT002 325726 722008 64 31 0 141.4 BBT002EXT 325574 721765 49 32 0 283 BBT003 325833 721979 66 41 0 50.3 BBT004 326015 722217 66 45 0 118.8 BBT005 325886 721838 64 31 0 170 BBT006 325355 721925 52 0 0 155 BBT007 325708 722210 59 40 0 161

Table 2: Significant trench intersections at Ben Ben

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t BBT001 2.00 27.00 25.00 0.31 Including 22.00 23.00 1.00 3.91 BBT001 52.00 56.00 4.00 0.13 BBT001 59.00 72.00 13.00 0.14 BBT001 76.00 79.00 3.00 0.12 BBT002 0.00 36.00 36.00 0.28 Including 28.00 30.00 2.00 0.81 BBT002 50.00 80.00 30.00 1.24 Including 66.00 73.00 7.00 4.75 Including 66.00 68.00 1.00 6.61 Including 72.00 73.00 1.00 25.1 BBT002 90.00 94.00 4.00 0.13 BBT002Ext 252 269 17 0.13 BBT002Ext 279 284 5 0.12 BBT003 0.00 19.00 19.00 0.21 BBT003 27.00 29.00 2.00 0.19 BBT003 33.00 42.00 9.00 0.15 BBT004 7 63 56 0.40 Including 32 33 1 1.09 Including 39 40 1 1.17 Including 52 53 1 1.21 Including 56 57 1 1.01 BBT004 67 70 3 0.22 BBT004 73 85 12 0.28 BBT005 83 85 2 0.13 BBT005 91.00 123.00 32.00 0.56 Including 108.00 122.00 14.00 1.08 Including 111.00 112.00 1.00 9.40 BBT005 149 162 13 0.25 BBT005 167 170 3 0.10 BBT006 142 143 1 0.91 BBT007 9 10 1 1.68 BBT007 31 34 3 0.10 BBT007 43 45 2 0.13 BBT007 54 56 2 0.12 BBT007 79 82 3 0.13 BBT007 85 90 5 0.12 BBT007 104 119 15 0.17 BBT007 123 126 3 0.15 BBT007 138 140 2 0.13 BBT007 145 162 17 0.13

Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.1 g/t Au with a minimum length of 2m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.1 g/t Au. Further exploration is required to confirm the orientation of the mineralized zones and, as such, intervals are sampled lengths rather than true thicknesses.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

Following excavation, the walls of the trenches were cleaned and samples were taken at 1m intervals in channels along one wall, with care being taken to avoid contamination between samples. QA/QC procedures included the addition of blank and duplicate samples to the sample sequence, all of which returned acceptable results.

All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to the Liberia Geochemical Services Inc. sample preparation laboratory in Monrovia, Liberia. Each sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a representative 1kg split was taken by riffle splitting. The split was then pulverized to 85% passing -75 micron and approximately 200g was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to Zodiac Gold. Analysis was performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26) at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Kumasi, Ghana. ALS Geochemistry is independent of Zodiac Gold and is accredited for method Au-AA26.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information contained in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West-African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia-an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km2 land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, of which two have been drilled and high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Zodiac Gold Inc.