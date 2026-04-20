BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Nominates Bradley A. Stoddard to its Board of Directors

Director of Michigan's statewide radio system brings hands-on leadership in mission-critical public safety communications

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies"), a provider of advanced public safety communications solutions, today announced the nomination of Bradley A. Stoddard to its Board of Directors, effective upon approval at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 18, 2026. Mr. Stoddard brings a wealth of experience to BK Technologies, spanning 28 years of extensive leadership in public safety communications, technology strategy, and large-scale mission critical systems development.

Mr. Stoddard currently serves as the Director of Michigan's Public Safety Communications System (or "MPSCS") and the Statewide Interoperability Coordinator (or "SWIC"). His responsibilities include oversight of statewide interoperable communications infrastructure in support of first responders across Michigan. Under Mr. Stoddard's leadership at MPSCS, he has managed a staff of over 150 with an annual budget of $52 million, while effectively implementing technology adoption and long-term strategic planning. Throughout his career across state and federal safety organizations, Mr. Stoddard has received national recognition for his expertise in land mobile radio technology, cybersecurity, and public safety initiatives.

Joshua Horowitz, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BK Technologies, stated, "Brad is among the most influential voices in the public safety communications sector. His deep operational expertise managing major P25 networks, advancing nationwide interoperability standards, and developing broadband and cyber strategies for first responders will be a tremendous asset to our Board and America's public safety professionals."

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, continued, "With a proven track record in public safety communications and successful leadership in complex, high-impact environments, Brad stands out as an exceptional addition to our Board. With over two decades of industry experience, his perspective will be instrumental to BK Technologies as we advance our Vision 2030 objectives and continue delivering interoperable, secure, and innovative solutions for first responders in mission critical deployments."

In connection with this nomination, Ellen O'Hara has informed the Board of her decision not to stand for re-election and will transition to an advisory role with the Company. The nomination of Mr. Stoddard to the Board of Directors will be presented for consideration in accordance with BK Technologies' governance process.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American: BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 multiband portable radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:

Hayden IR

Brett Maas

Office: 646-536-7331

Brett@haydenir.com

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-nominates-bradley-a.-stoddard-to-its-board-of-dir-1158745