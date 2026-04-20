Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH) ("Clinch" or the "Company"), a metallurgical coal ("met coal") producer with mining assets in West Virginia, today announced that mining operations at its Lanes Branch Property surface operation have commenced.

Lanes Branch, located in Wyoming County, West Virginia, will begin producing from the first of two spreads of equipment, with first shipments of met coal projected to begin in May 2026.

The Company expects to integrate a second spread of equipment within its operations in 90 days or less, a move expected to ramp up coal production and shipments.

Jon Nix, CEO of Clinch, commented on this development: "The commencement of operations at Lanes Branch is a major milestone in the overall development of Clinch's mining projects and path to near-term coal production. By integrating a second equipment spread within the next 90 days, we are positioning the Company to increase production capabilities and capitalize on the growing demand for high-quality coking coal."

Met coal, which is essential for steelmaking, was recently added to the U.S. Department of the Interior's Critical Mineral List. This list comprises 60 minerals considered by the U.S. to be vital for the economic well-being of the world's major and emerging economies, and whose supply may be at risk due to geological, economic, or geopolitical circumstances.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee and operations in West Virginia. The Company will supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and seaborn for critical global infrastructure. Clinch is currently opening its first two mines.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively referred to hereinafter as, "forward-looking information") are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions, but instead represent only the beliefs of the management of the Company regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Company. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but are not limited to, information concerning the anticipated timing of first shipments of met coal, the planned integration of a second equipment spread and the timing thereof, the expected ramp-up of operations and increase in production capabilities, and the development of the Company's mining projects and path to coal production.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: (i) changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; (ii) changes in applicable laws; (iii) difficulty or inability in complying with extensive government regulation; and (iv) those other risk factors more generally set out in the annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained or referenced herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293355

Source: Clinch Resources Ltd.