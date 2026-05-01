Knoxville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Clinch Resources Ltd. (TSX: CLCH) (the "Company") today announced that it has changed its auditor from Stern & Lovrics LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, to Coulter & Justus, P.C., effective April 30, 2026. The change was made in connection with the completion of the Company's reverse takeover transaction, as announced in its news release dated March 18, 2026. The Company is relying on an exemption from the change of auditor requirements set out in Section 4.11(3) of NI 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and in this regard confirms that there were no reportable events between the Company and Stern & Lovrics LLP.

About Clinch Resources Ltd.

Clinch Resources Ltd. is a Tennessee-based metallurgical mining company with its corporate office located in Knoxville, Tennessee and operations in West Virginia. The Company will supply high-quality coking coal to steel-based manufacturing facilities both domestically and seaborn for critical global infrastructure. Clinch is currently opening its first two mines.

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Source: Clinch Resources Ltd.