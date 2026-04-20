Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: OPHC), announced today Brean Capital, LLC ("Brean") has initiated equity research coverage of the Company.

Coverage is led by Christopher Marinac, Director of Research at Brean, who has initiated coverage with a Buy rating and an $8 price target.

"We are proud to have Brean Capital initiate research coverage of OptimumBank Holdings," said Moishe Gubin, Chairman of the Board of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. "We believe this coverage reflects growing awareness of our business model, operating performance, and long-term growth strategy."

The report was distributed by Brean to its institutional client base. Investors interested in obtaining a copy of the research report should contact Brean directly.



About OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, OptimumBank is a full-service community bank focused on delivering personalized service, competitive pricing, and innovative financial solutions. The Bank supports economic development and community growth through responsible banking practices. OptimumBank's business and financial solutions include: Business Banking, Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Treasury Management, and Personal Banking.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future results or occurrences and are subject to change, possibly materially. See "Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on OptimumBank's website (Investor Relations - OptimumBank) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of OptimumBank speak only as to the date they are made, and OptimumBank does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.



SOURCE: OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

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Source: OptimumBank Holdings Inc.