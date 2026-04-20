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WKN: 893953 | ISIN: US58155Q1031 | Ticker-Symbol: MCK
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 17:56
728,20 Euro
-1,06 % -7,80
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MCKESSON CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MCKESSON CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
736,40742,6015:33
736,40740,8015:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT INC105,00-0,85 %
MCKESSON CORPORATION728,20-1,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.