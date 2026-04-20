Cosmos Health Inc: Cosmos Health Accelerates U.S. Expansion: Liv18 Phase 1 Execution Complete; Production and Sales Commencing April 2026; Expected to Generate $5M+ in Annual Revenue at ~75% Gross Margins; Early U.S. Commercial Traction Observed Across Pr

Phase 1 complete: product development, packaging, and initial commercial setup finalized ahead of schedule

Production commencing April 2026: GMP-certified, FDA-registered, UL-audited U.S. manufacturing - mitigating tariff risk

$5M+ projected annual revenue: Liv18 expected to generate over $5 million annually at approximately 75% gross margins

Direct-to-consumer model: scalable DTC strategy with targeted advertising and disciplined capital allocation

Early U.S. traction confirmed: commercial indicators from existing products shaping revenue expectations and go-to-market strategy

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today provided a commercial and financial update on Liv18, its clinically validated liver health supplement, as the Company accelerates its expansion across the United States.

The Company has successfully completed Phase 1 execution for Liv18 (defined as product development, packaging, and initial commercial setup) ahead of schedule. Production is expected to commence in April 2026, with initial market rollout to follow shortly thereafter.

Liv18 will be manufactured in the United States at GMP-certified, FDA-registered, and UL-audited facilities, reflecting high standards of quality, safety, and regulatory compliance. This localized approach enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces complexity, mitigates tariff exposure, and supports scalable U.S. growth.

Based on planned investments in advertising, customer acquisition, and business development, along with early U.S. commercial traction from other Cosmos Health products, the Company expects Liv18 to generate over $5 million in annual revenue, with gross margins of approximately 75%, reflecting its premium positioning and direct-to-consumer focused go-to-market strategy.

Liv18 is expected to represent a meaningful incremental revenue stream and a high-margin contribution, supporting a significant uplift in overall profitability as the Company expands its U.S. operations.

The Company continues to prioritize the United States as a key strategic growth market and is making targeted investments to drive scalable growth.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "The completion of Phase 1 execution for Liv18 is a significant milestone - and one that is ahead of schedule - as we prepare for its commercial rollout in the United States. We expect Liv18 to be a meaningful incremental revenue driver, with high margins expected to support a significant uplift in overall profitability. The U.S. is a key strategic priority for Cosmos Health, and we are actively investing to accelerate growth and enhance profitability."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: BDG Communications

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-accelerates-u.s.-expansion-liv18-phase-1-execution-comp-1158990