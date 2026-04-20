Informa TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT), a leading growth accelerator for the B2B technology and services sector, today announced the extension of its financial services industry coverage to the UK. Effective immediately, Informa TechTarget will enable its customers to reach this expanded audience with its comprehensive suite of data-driven content marketing, demand generation, and audience engagement solutions, including email newsletters, video-based demand generation campaigns, and cutting-edge event amplification services.

This expansion builds on Informa TechTarget's existing strength in financial services audiences. In the United States, the company's financial services editorial portfolio includes titles such as Banking Dive, CFO.com, Insurance Dive, and Payments Dive. Collectively, these media brands serve an audience of more than 1.2 million permissioned first-party professionals and solution buyers.

With the recent addition of leading UK-based financial services media brands to the Informa TechTarget editorial portfolio-including Accountancy Age, The CFO, and The Global Treasurer-Informa TechTarget has further expanded this audience to include more than 180,000 first-party new permissioned audience members who work in financial services, fintech, and related professional services roles.

"We're excited to extend our vertical industry model to include financial services decision-makers in the UK, enabling our global and European customers to inform, influence, engage, and convert in-market B2B solutions buyers in this important market," said Gary Nugent, CEO of Informa TechTarget.

This launch is part of Informa TechTarget's plan to grow via expansion of its existing vertical audiences and geographic markets, as well as into new niche industry verticals and geographic markets. Best known for its expansive global technology audience ecosystem, Informa TechTarget's diverse portfolio of highly targeted B2B technology and vertical industry media sites includes AI Business, BioPharma Dive, Computer Weekly, Cybersecurity Dive, Dark Reading, Grocery Dive, PharmaVoice, and Search Enterprise AI.

This expansion follows a standout year for the company's editorial brands. In 2025, journalists at Informa TechTarget publications were recognized with 46 editorial awards, from prestigious programs including the American Society of Business Publications, the British Society of Magazine Editors, and the SIIA Jesse H. Neal awards, including a recognition for Best Industry Coverage. And at a time when AI-driven search challenged many online publishers, Informa TechTarget increased AI-driven traffic to its media sites in 2025 by 235%, and quadrupled membership sign-ups from AI referrals.

For more information about Informa TechTarget-including its targeted network of B2B tech and industry media; comprehensive suite of brand, demand and content solutions; and unique proprietary buyer intent data-visit informatechtarget.com.

About Informa TechTarget

Informa TechTarget informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers, helping accelerate growth from R&D to ROI. With a vast reach of over 220 highly targeted digital properties and over 50 million permissioned first-party audience members, Informa TechTarget has a unique understanding of and insight into the technology market.Underpinned by those audiences and their intent data, we offer expert-led, data-driven, and digitally enabled services that deliver significant impact and measurable outcomes to our clients.

Informa TechTarget is headquartered in Boston, MA and has offices in 19 global locations. For more information, visit informatechtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2026 TechTarget, Inc. d/b/a Informa TechTarget. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than historical facts, are forward-looking statements, including: statements regarding the expected benefits of the transactions consummated on December 2, 2024 (the "Closing Date") pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of January 10, 2024, among TechTarget Holdings Inc. (formerly known as TechTarget, Inc. ("Former TechTarget")), Informa TechTarget, Toro Acquisition Sub, LLC, Informa PLC, Informa US Holdings Limited, and Informa Intrepid Holdings Inc. (the "Transactions"), such as improved operations, enhanced revenues and cash flow, synergies, growth potential, market profile, business plans, expanded portfolio and financial strength; the competitive ability and position of Informa TechTarget; legal, economic, and regulatory conditions; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. 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This summary of risks and uncertainties should not be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties that may affect Informa TechTarget. Other factors may affect the accuracy and reliability of forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements as they are not guarantees of future performance or outcomes. Actual performance and outcomes, including, without limitation, Informa TechTarget's actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. 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Contacts:

Theresa Tepper

PR Director

Informa TechTarget

theresa.tepper@informatechtarget.com